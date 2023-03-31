As the winter season ends, and the summer season approaches, Mikayla Demaiter is bringing the heat in her own unique way.

The Canadian native channeled her inner Nashville cowgirl with another one of her confident shares.

Before she became a social media sensation, Mikayla earned the unofficial designation as the “world’s sexiest ice hockey star” while playing goalie for the Bluewater Hawks.

Mikayla decided to leave the game behind, hanging up her skates and trying her hand at modeling.

The athlete’s decision seems to have worked out for her, with 1.8 million followers on Instagram.

She has curated an image of confidence, with beautiful videos and captions showing self-love. Mikayla’s latest share was no exception, with the north-of-the-border beauty rocking Daisy Dukes and a crop top.

Mikayla Demaiter rocks Daisy Dukes with a message about her perfect 10 status

Mikayla showed her versatility with a Tennessee-themed shoot, which took place in a barn.

The hockey goalie wasn’t dressed for the barn, however.

And, although Mikayla hails from Canada, she showed American pride with flag stilettos. She paired the stilettos with a black crop top shirt and Daisy Dukes.

The model walked toward the camera with a vintage red truck beside her, adding to the theme. Mikayla flipped her blonde hair before striking a pose and pivoting her hips.

Her tresses featured a center part and a fresh blowout. As for Mikayla’s makeup, she was glowing with rosy cheeks, glossy lips, and lavish lashes.

In the background, the Jason Aldean song, She’s Country, played — the perfect choice for the shoot.

Mikayla’s clever caption read, “putting the ten in tennessee.”

When Mikayla isn’t busy creating beautiful content, you might find her enhancing her beauty.

Mikayla Demaiter shares a shoutout for Kontour Medical Aesthetics

In 2021, Mikayla shared an Instagram post with one of her signature captions.

Her caption read, “got a photo of the best view in toronto…”

And while her caption was sure to cause some smiles, she also shouted out Kontour Medical Aesthetics, a beauty facility in London, Ontario.

One product the facility offers includes Absorbable Suspension Sutures or threads, which provide a non-invasive facelift procedure. The threads create a desirable lifted look, rebuilding collagen and reducing sagging.

Kontour Medical Aesthetics also has PRP or platelet-rich plasma, known by some as the “vampire facial.” The procedure uses a patient’s blood, with a process that stimulates collagen and promotes elasticity.

If Mikayla was any indication, the procedures work wonderfully. Fans will have to check out Kounter Medical Aesthetics for a consultation.

Luckily for fans, treatments available at Kounter Medical Aesthetics are also available in the states at dermatologists’ offices or Med Spa centers.