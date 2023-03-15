Mikayla Demaiter gave a new meaning to the phrase Monday blues as the beautiful blonde confidently began her week.

For those out of the loop, Mikayla’s journey to social media stardom was not the typical transition.

The social media sensation was a well-known name in her native Canada, where she played as a hockey goalie for the Bluewater Hawks.

But playing the goalie position has obvious risks, including losing teeth or broken bones. That could be a reason Mikayla retired from the game and became a model, but not before receiving the unofficial title of “world’s sexiest ice hockey star.”

The model has taken her motivation to her new career, consistently delivering content for fans.

The Canadian native shared a three-part carousel of photos on her Instagram, where she has amassed 1.7 million followers.

Mikayla Demaiter in blue strikes a pose from Saint Lucia

The first shot saw Mikayla striking a pose with one hand around her waist and grabbing her opposite elbow. She pouted at the camera with fierce eye contact, pivoting her hips in front of a brown background.

A swipe right saw Mikayla crossing both arms with a slightly zoomed-in perspective that was stunning and captivating.

Finally, Mikayla showed her entire outfit, including a mini skirt and strappy stilettos. She wore a baby blue bikini top, a high-waisted skirt, and stylish off-the-shoulder sleeves.

Mikayla’s makeup was gorgeous, highlighting her natural beauty with glossy lips and lavish lashes. Her blonde hair was straight, cascading past her shoulders beautifully.

As fans of the model likely know, she tends to post gorgeous pictures with captions featuring confidence. Her latest share was no exception, with the model writing, “not even sunday yet but i’m still blessing your feed with these pictures.”

It was clear from the post that Mikayla has kept up with her fitness regime.

Mikayla Demaiter’s glutes workout

As a former athlete, Mikayla spent hours in the gym, working out to get game-ready on the ice. Life as a model isn’t much different since the job is physical.

Therefore, Mikayla’s continued dedication to fitness makes a lot of sense. She has an entire section of her Instagram dedicated to fitness.

Mikayla Demaiter shows her fitness routine. Pic credit: @mikaylademaiter/Instagram

In one post, the athlete shared her three-part glutes workout circuit, including her dog as a cheerleader.

Mikayla started with 15 reps of glute kickbacks per leg, repeating four times.

Second, she did 20 jump squats with four sets.

To finish, Mikayla did 15 glute rainbows per leg with four sets.

Concluding the workout was the most important step — hanging with her dog.