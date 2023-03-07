Former hockey goalie Mikayla Demaiter is sending temperatures soaring all around the world as she shares her Caribbean adventures with her fans.

The blonde bombshell knows she’s hot, too, as her social media updates often come with confident and witty captions.

This time, Mikayla shared a short video clip as she walked through tropical greenery in a tiny pair of Daisy Dukes, a plunging crop top, and some white heels.

She flashed a grin at the camera, clearly enjoying her time in St. Lucia, and she knew that everyone else was enjoying her updates as well.

The goalie-turned-model told her Instagram fans, “Single-handedly giving the views in St. Lucia a run for their money.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

She received over 114,000 likes in response since it was shared on Sunday.

Mikayla Demaiter keeps a tan year-round

Although Mikayla appears to be spending this winter in the sunny Caribbean rather than in her native Canada, her location doesn’t stop her from keeping a tan year-round.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Mikayla often has spray tans done by Hosue of Tan to keep a healthy glow.

Depending on the shade of tan a customer is looking for, the price ranges between $50 and $55 in the shop, and all mobile tans start at $75.

Not only do they offer luxurious spray tans to their customer base, but people who want to start their own spray tanning business can learn how to through classes offered by House of Tan.

Mikayla Demaiter keeps her glutes in tip-top shape

Mikayla is undoubtedly fit after years of playing hockey, but now that she’s turned to modeling full-time, she’s not about to stop exercising.

Though she likely isn’t doing the same workouts now, she shared some of her fitness journey via Instagram, with one particularly intense glute workout.

For this workout, she revealed that she does glute kickbacks 15 times per leg, 20 jump squats, and glute rainbows 15 times per leg and repeats each workout four times. That’s a lot of squats!

Her killer workout is clearly working, though, as the model’s fit figure is noticeable in all of her pictures.

Mikayla Demaiter spreads holiday cheer with her presence alone

In a few photos from Los Angeles, Mikayla proved that she’s toned, fit, and overall, a pleasant experience to be around.

She sported a white bikini top and a cropped cardigan with a matching miniskirt, thigh-high socks, and white pumps for the stairway photos she shared on December 12, just before the holidays.

She wrote in the caption, “It may be the holiday season, but I would argue everyday feels like a holiday when I’m around.”

Her followers clearly shared the sentiment as the photos earned over 121,000 likes, and her mission of spreading holiday cheer seemed successful.