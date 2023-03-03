Candian hockey hottie Mikayla Demaiter is enjoying a tropical vacation in Saint Lucia, and if it’s not warm and sunny where you are, she’s bringing the heat to you.

The blonde beauty has been enjoying her Caribbean getaway and having fun in the sun as she shares some clips with her followers online.

She shared a stunning set of pictures on Tuesday, writing, “Saint Lucia is an absolute dream…. but so am I.”

She added an emoji of a winking face with the tongue out to add some humor to her joke, but she really was making dreams come true with her post.

Mikayla stepped out in a black top and matching miniskirt for the sunny share, adding some dark edge to the natural scenery behind her.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She added a pair of thigh-high platforms into the mix, though a glimpse of her toned legs was still visible.

The former goalie stuck with a more natural makeup look but added some accessories, as her fingers were adorned with gold rings and she sported some dainty gold bracelets.

Mikayla was definitely the queen of our dreams for this hot share.

How Mikayla Demaiter keeps looking like a dream

It’s no surprise that Mikayla would be incredibly fit since she was a hockey goalie for years, but now that she’s off the rink, she still has to keep in shape.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, she has a pretty intense workout routine that keeps her toned and in shape for her new career in modeling.

From lifting weights to pre-workout stretches, there doesn’t seem to be an area of her body that goes un-worked when she hits the gym.

She shared one glute-toning workout with fans, including 15 leg kickbacks, 20 jump squats, and 15 glute rainbows per leg, each repeated four times.

After that extensive workout, she revealed that it was time for a break and some puppy love.

It’s clear that the workouts are paying off, especially as she shows off her bikini body while enjoying the Caribbean.

Mikayla Demaiter sizzles in a bikini for her Saint Lucia trip

Not too long ago, Mikayla shared another sizzling and dreamy post on Instagram that showed her beach-ready in Saint Lucia.

The carousel post included four slides as she posed in a white bikini and striped cover-up, her skin glowing in the warm tropical sun.

The model knew she was hot, too, as she cautioned fans, “Do ensure you allow your phone adequate time to cool after looking at these pics.”

The picture gained a lot of traction, with nearly 165,000 likes after it was posted, proving her point that she is likely to send temperatures rising.