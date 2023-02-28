Canadian hockey goalie Mikayla Demaiter knows her worth and wants everyone else to know that she’s one of a kind — so be prepared to be amazed.

The blonde bombshell recently shared a cute video with fans as she posed against a background of stony backlash and gorgeous wooden cabinets.

Though she didn’t add a caption to the TikTok video save for some varying smiling emojis, the song A Girl Like You by Edwyn Collins played over the short clip, allowing fans to hear the simple lyrics, “Well I’ve never met a girl like you before.”

She posed cutely in the video as she ran her hands through her blonde locks and flashed a smile at the camera.

Always stylish, she went cute but simple in a pair of Daisy Dukes and a crop top, finishing the look with a pair of strappy heels, seeming to go without accessories and with a natural makeup look.

Her look allowed her to show off her fit and toned physique, as her toned abs and killer legs grabbed viewers’ attention and over 69,000 likes on the video-sharing platform.

Mikayla Demaiter goes gold for House of Tan

Speaking of Mikayla’s amazing legs, sometimes she depends on some quality services to keep them looking tanned year-round.

For one daring shot featuring a plunging yellow minidress, she gave a shoutout to the Toronto business House of Tan in the form of a simple photo tag.

Though it’s unclear whether the post was a paid partnership or not, it was certainly a promotion either way, as her 1.7 million followers left over 117,000 likes on the photo.

House of Tan not only offers spray tan services in the area but also offers classes to those who are looking to start their own work in spray tanning.

The price for their masterclass isn’t listed directly on the site, however their standard prices are. Customers can get a light/medium glow for $50, a medium/dark tan for $55, and mobile tan services start at $75.

Mikayla Demaiter still shows hockey love

Although she decided to move on from hockey to pursue her career and life in modeling, that doesn’t mean that Mikayla doesn’t enjoy the icy sport every now and then.

Plus, she can spice up her gear and make it as cute as she is with some customizations.

One customized look from Vaughn Custom Sports includes some blockers and leg pads in shades of pink, blue, silver, and white.

The colorful ensemble is fitting of Mikayla’s bright online personality, and she seems to know her impact, as she wrote, “Say it with me….. holy moly what a goalie.”

Vaugh Custom Sports has manufacturing facilities in both the United States and Canada and specialize specifically in custom goalie gear.

Their website is full of examples and design platforms for any goalie to customize their own look.