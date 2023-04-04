Canadian native Mikayla Demaiter continued bringing the ten to Tennessee, with the north-of-the-border beauty posing in the deep south of the United States.

Over the weekend, the stunning former hockey goalie shared a two-part carousel with her 1.8 million Instagram followers.

The athlete, who went viral when she was a goalie for the Canadian hockey team, the Bluewater Hawks, has become a successful model.

Mikayla posts gorgeous pictures with unique backgrounds and confident captions.

Her latest share was no exception, with Mikayla posing in front of a Ford truck in Nashville.

Of course, she added a confident assertion in the caption.

Mikayla Demaiter promotes Ford

The first shot showed Mikayla in a sleeveless white crop top shirt and Daisy Dukes.

She posed fiercely with a Ford vintage red truck to her side.

Behind her, an open garage created country vibes for the shoot.

In the second image, Mikayla took the photo to new heights in American flag stilettos with rhinestones.

Her blonde tresses featured a fresh blowout, grazing her shoulders. Mikayla’s makeup was dewy, with lavish lashes and a glowing face.

Mikayla’s caption read, “safe to say that ford truck sales are about to sky rocket 📈.”

Also skyrocketing is Mikayla’s career.

Mikayla Demaiter is represented by Verge Agency

After hanging up her ice skates, Mikayla hooked up with an agency to land gigs.

Unsurprisingly, agencies clamored to represent the star, with Verge Agency securing the famous face.

Mikayla has become one of the top models for Verge Agency alongside Austin Mahone, Nikita Dragun, and Pia Mia.

Verge Agency represents influencers, models, and opinion leaders, creating customized solutions — designed to increase visibility.

With a strong agency behind her, Mikayla has excelled, doing her part to stay in shape for gigs.

Mikayla Demaiter’s diet and fitness secrets

As a former hockey goalie on a professional team, Mikayla learned a thing or two about fitness.

And now, as a model, she can bless the world with her knowledge and promote health.

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Mikayla has an intense workout circuit that she created to target her glutes.

The leg-burning circuit includes glute kickbacks per leg, 20 jump squats, and 15 glute rainbows per leg. Mikayla repeated the routine a staggering four times.

officially been vegetarian for 3years,🌱💛🐷🐔🐥🐮 always be kind to all kinds !! pic.twitter.com/PhalSrxtdO — mikayla demaiter (@mikaylademaiter) April 14, 2019

In addition, Mikayla has posted a lot of weight training content, squatting heavy weights.

As for her diet, she hasn’t revealed much.

However, in 2019, she shared a tweet with pictures about the benefits of vegetarianism.

Mikayla’s tweet read, “officially been vegetarian for 3 years, always be kind to all kinds!!”

With a vegetarian lifestyle and a grueling fitness routine, Mikayla’s athletic figure remains an inspiration.