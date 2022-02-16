Miguel and Nazanin Mandi are back together four months after split

Miguel and Nazanin Mandi are back together four months after their split. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Miguel and his wife Nazanin Mandi are back together, after announcing that they were splitting in September.

They had been together for 17 years and met when they were both teenagers.

The couple took to Instagram to share their rekindled romance.

Nazanin Mandi posted photos of herself and Miguel together

On Tuesday, Nazanin posted several photos of the herself and Miguel embracing and kissing—making it clear that they were back together.

The posts came just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The actress and model captioned the post, “… heal the root so the tree is stable. I’m so proud of us. The Pimentel’s xoxo.”

Miguel also posted the same photos to his page, with the caption, “Love heals. Proud of us -Pimentel’s.”

Actress Gabrielle Union seemed to be a fan of the reunion. She commented on Nazanin’s post with a series of heart emojis.

Gabrielle Union comments on Miguel and Nazanin Mandi’s reunion. Pic credit: @nazaninmandi/Instagram

This is the first time Miguel and Nazanin have publicly confirmed their reconciliation, but fans speculated they’d gotten back together last month when Mandi shared posts of them enjoying a vacation together at the Amangiri in Canyon Point, Utah.

The couple announced in September that they had decided to separate after 17 years together.

A rep for the couple told Entertainment Tonight at the time, “After 17 years together, Miguel and Nazanin Mandi have decided to separate and have been for some time now. The couple both wish each other well.”

Miguel and Nazanin Mandi’s relationship

Miguel and Nazanin first got together when they were just 18 and 19 years old.

They dated for ten years, then became engaged in 2016. They married in 2018 at the Hummingbird Nest Ranch in Simi Valley, California.

Around the time of their wedding, Mandi told E! News, “It just felt right. It was a long time coming and you know, when you’re with somebody starting from 18, a lot of things happen. There’s a lot of growth. There’s a lot of growing pains and all through our twenties was the time to get our minds right, to really find ourselves and through that process, fortunately, we grew together and not apart.”

Miguel previously spoke about how serious he thought marriage was.

He told Hot 97 in May 2015, “I think now people throw things around like marriage. I just wasn’t raised like that. I just follow my instincts. I think she’s learned that, and she’s had to adjust and had to learn and also embrace. And I love her more for that.”