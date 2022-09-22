Miesha Tate stuns in a skintight bodycon dress as she ‘twirls into Tuesday’

UFC star Miesha Tate at The Empire State Building. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Dennis Van Tine/StarMaxWorldwide

Miesha Tate puts her stunning figure in a bodycon dress as she opens up about mental health.

In 2016, Tate called it quits from mixed martial arts after a tough defeat to Raquel Pennington.

Five years after her retirement, Cupcake Tate returned to her winning way at the UFC with a knockout of Marion Reneau, picking up a Performance of the Night bonus.

However, the former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion is coming off two consecutive losses after her big comeback.

On her rise to the top, the 36-year-old UFC star went on a four-fight win streak before choking out boxing and MMA legend Holly Holm in the fifth round of their blockbuster fight at UFC 196 to secure the world title.

Following the dramatic victory, Tate will run into the greatest female mixed martial artist of all time, Amanda Nunes, in her first defense of the title, losing in the first round via submission.

Miesha Tate stuns in a bodycon dress with a message

The 36-year-old athlete appeared in good spirits as she shared a short video in a stunning skintight dress.

“Twirling into Tuesday like,” she wrote on the video as she gave a spin which revealed her unbelievable curves.

In the caption, the mother of two sent a message about mental health after suffering two consecutive defeats in the UFC octagon.

“Let’s go TUESDAY! Ain’t got nothin on me 💃,” she wrote in the caption along with the hashtags: #mindsetmatters #mentality #mentalhealth.

Tate shows injury from UFC fight

Following her defeat to the tough contender Lauren Murphy, Tate shared a message with photos showing her damaged left eye, bruised nose, and swollen lips.

In the statement, the stunning UFC star took nothing away from her opponent and revealed that she won’t be discouraged by the defeat.

“Some women pay a lot of money for lips like these! All I had to do was get in a little fist fight!” she wrote, continuing:

“Tonight wasn’t my night, congratulations to @laurenmurphymma and we continue to learn the lessons of life! I had the most UH-mazing dinner at my favorite restaurant @cheeseboatbk and met Mama Cheeseboat herself. I’m still blessed beyond measure win lose or draw! Thank you to all those who continue to love and support me regardless, you know who you are 💜”

Miesha Tate seeks out sports psychologist before UFC return

Miesha Tate is not thinking about retiring as she plots her return to the UFC. In an interview with MMA Junkie, the MMA pioneer said that she will enlist the help of a sports psychologist to return to her winning ways inside the octagon.

“As soon as I get a good sports physiologist and start to unravel or figure out how to channel, I think I’ll have more idea. I don’t know how long it takes. It might be a really simple fix.”

The mother of two is yet to announce her next fight but hinted at staying in the 135-pound division to avoid a brutal weight cut.