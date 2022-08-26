Miesha Tate shows off incredible abs in bathroom selfie

Miesha Tate shows off well-defined abs in a bathroom selfie. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Miesha Tate showed off her incredible abs in a bathroom selfie, which she posted on Friday. The mixed martial artist is a former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion among other achievements.

Miesha wore a turquoise blue sports bra that she lifted slightly up to show off the full extent of her astonishing and well-defined abs. The hardworking mixed martial artist stood at an angle that also allowed the camera to capture her amazing arm muscles, which weren’t even flexed for the shot.

The former Strikeforce Women’s Bantamweight Champion wore short black gym shorts that showed off her muscular legs and stood with a slightly leaned back stance and knees bent with her legs apart.

Miesha piled her thick hair, with the ends dyed a faded red, on top of her head. A few strands whisked free and one strand hung endearingly in front of her forehead.

The accomplished professional fighter wore a proud and close-lipped smile and she rocked a glorious post workout glow.

The UFC star captioned her Instagram post with, “Throwback to my pre vacation abs!” along with a few emojis. Miesha has 2.1 million followers on Instagram and her post has earned over 10,000 likes so far.

Miesha’s diet changes as her activities change

Miesha’s weight often fluctuates due to her fight status. While she typically participates in the Bantamweight division that benefits from a larger weight, she also had to cut her weight to participate in the Flyweight matchup.

The amazing 36-year-old champion reportedly ate the exact same thing for dinner for months leading up to her Flyweight matchup, in order to monitor her weight.

“Perhaps look familiar? You’re not wrong… it’s the exact same dinner I’ve had for months now. That’s because we don’t deviate. We don’t celebrate making weight we celebrate after we get that W!” Miesha wrote in an Instagram caption.

While Miesha follows a very strict diet leading up to her competitions, she reportedly will occasionally enjoy a diet-free meal after a competition fight.

Miesha has also modeled

In addition to training, dieting, and competing, Miesha has also dabbled in modeling as well. Miesha modeled for UFC Brazil in March 2015.

It’s no wonder that the professional mixed martial artist would have some modeling experience, as her fans adore her photos on Instagram and other social media, and Miesha’s face would make for a great promotional campaign.