Miesha Tate shows off fit body in crop top and leggings for fight weigh-in

Former champion Miesha Tate is ready for her latest UFC fight. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Ultimate Fighting Championship’s Miesha Tate is ready for another big fight, as she recently stepped on the scale for the official weigh-in.

The former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion looked incredibly fit, donning a crop top and leggings for the event, which also featured her opponent.

Tate wore a black crop top and unique grey leggings with splashes of white for a design resembling a starry night. The side of her leggings featured a line of the moon in various phases, including crescent, gibbous, and full.

She flexed and smiled as she got on the scale barefoot, displaying her sculpted arms and shoulders, as it was revealed she weighed in at “145 on the dot.”

UFC Fight Pass and Tate shared the Instagram carousel post, which featured Tate’s weigh-in video and her opponent, BJJ legend Bia Mesquita, also weighing in.

Mesquita also came in at 145 lbs., making for an even matchup based on weight, although the odds tell a different story.

Miesha Tate is the underdog at the UFC Fight Pass event

Tate and Mesquita’s recent weigh-ins came ahead of their impending clash in the Octagon at UFC Fight Pass Invitational 3. The event is scheduled for Thursday evening with a 9 p.m. Eastern Time start on UFC Fight Pass.

The 36-year-old Tate enters her latest matchup after losing her last two battles, including a unanimous decision loss to Lauren Murphy at UFC on ABC this past July. Tate has gone 1-4 in her previous five fights, following an impressive five-fight winning streak.

As of this writing, she’s considered a significant underdog in her latest fight, with odds at +600 at some sportsbooks. Mesquita is listed at -900 to -1050, making her a heavy favorite to get the win in Thursday’s matchup.

Tate shared recent workout video with fans

Ahead of her matchup with Mesquita, Tate showed fans one of her workouts in an Instagram video set to I Want It I Got It by Ariana Grande.

Wearing a black sports bra with purple tie-dye leggings and black socks, Tate performs a series of moves using only her body weight and a yoga mat on the floor.

Among the exercises in her routine are scissor and flutter kicks, as well as lateral crawls with sit-outs, hip touch planks, and rotational leg lifts.

Tate said this specific workout was for core work and required 15 minutes or less to do four rounds of 10 reps each.

“SLOW THE F*** down, if you’re finishing this in 2 minutes you didn’t do it right. The video is sped up in parts but in real time these are slow steady movements designed to BURN,” she advised those performing the workout.

At 36, the five-foot-six UFC star looks fantastic as she prepares for another opportunity to conquer an opponent in the ring. Tate, also a winner of Celebrity Big Brother this past year, will look to take all her training, skills, and experience to the Octagon Thursday night, hoping for an upset in her latest matchup.