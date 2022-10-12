Miesha Tate shows off fighter’s body in crop top and pencil skirt

Miesha Tate pictured at the Sports Spectacular Gala held at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza Hotel. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Miesha Tate offers words of encouragement as she stuns in a crop top and pencil skirt.

The MMA star is coming off two losses in the UFC but plans on making a return after making changes to her training.

Despite the losses, Tate is one of the most accomplished athletes in the MMA. She is a former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion and former Strikeforce Women’s Bantamweight Champion.

In her last fight, she made a move to the flyweight division but dropped a decision to Lauren Murphy.

In a new Instagram post, Tate looked athletic and ready to fight in a black crop top and a blue pencil skirt. In the IG post posted on Sunday, she revealed she wants to join gymnastics in a bid to add more skills to her incredible fighting abilities.

“My wish for you this Sunday is that you can set one wish into action. What’s one goal of yours that you could take some kind of action on today?” she asked her followers.

“For me I’m going to sign up for a gymnastics class because I’ve always wanted to learn to do a backflip,” she wrote in the caption of the photos.

Miesha Tate shows her athleticism for a Bulgarian bag workout

The 36-year-old MMA athlete impresses with a Bulgarian bag workout in the desert.

Tate showed off her toned arms and abs as she swung the heavy bag over her head and side to side.

“Never too done up for a Bulgarian bag workout,” she wrote in the caption of the video.

The former UFC champion is known for her grappling ability and keeping a high pace in her fights.

In her 2016 world title fight against then-champion Holly Holm, Tate was able to weather the storm as Holm had success in striking for most of the fight.

However, in the fifth round, Tate had the cardio to take Holm to the ground and sink in a rear naked choke to become the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship.

The mother of two frequently shares workout videos showing her discipline, which has helped extend her career.

Miesha Tate recently showed one of her home workouts that don’t require equipment.

Holly Holm and Miesha Tate reportedly looking for a rematch

Holly Holm has Miesha Tate at the top of her list for opponents when she returns from surgery in 2023.

In an interview with ESPN, Holm expressed her desire to get revenge against Tate, who took her belt in 2016.

“I’m open and ready to fight anyone, but it would come full circle with Miesha,” Holm said.

While Tate has gone down a weight class, it is not out of the question to go back up to bantamweight for a mega fight against her old foe.