Michaela Jaé Rodriguez looked stunning as she walked the blue carpet at the Film Independent Spirit Awards this week.

The Golden Globe-winning Pose actress wore a dark pink minidress that was built from layers of silk taffeta petals to look like a rose by the designer Lena Erziak.

The dress was a halterneck style with a cut-away back that showed off her toned figure.

Michaela wore gold strappy sandals by Stuart Weitzman and carried a gold box clutch bag by Jimmy Choo.

The 32-year-old wore her shiny dark hair parted in the middle and let it fall straight down her back. She accentuated her pretty face with glamorous makeup, including a pink eyeshadow that matched her frock perfectly.

She chose to keep her outfit free from accessories except for a pair of simple silver drop earrings.

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez arrives at the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards. Pic credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / BACKGRID

Michaela Jae Rodriguez shares her glam look

Michaela was clearly feeling her look as she shared two separate Instagram posts showing off the outfit to her 1.3 million followers.

In the first post, Michaela shared three photos, one of her posing on a balcony in her dress and the other two showing an up-close look at her hair and makeup.

She tagged her glam squad, including makeup artist to the stars Allan Avendaño and credited Charlotte Tilbury for the products used to achieve her gorgeous beauty look.

In the second post, Michaela shared a video of herself getting ready for the event, twirling on a balcony against a stunning city backdrop. She used the instrumental from the Azealia Banks song 212 as the music for the clip, which provided a catchy beat.

She captioned the post by saying, “The sky is not the limit, shoot for the stars ✨”

Michaela Jae Rodriguez works with Citi to support Black-owned businesses

Michaela has recently teamed up with Citibank as part of their initiative to promote Black-owned businesses and support marginalized groups who often struggle to be represented.

This week, she shared a post containing a selection of seven products you can buy from small businesses, including skin products by 54 Thrones, a makeup palette by Danessa Myricks Beauty, and sunglasses by Kimeze.

She wrote in the caption, “This Women’s history month #WHM, join me in supporting Black women business owners who are trying to break into industries where marginalized groups are not being represented.”