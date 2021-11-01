Michael Jackson’s son Bigi, fka Blanket, gives rare interview

Blanket Jackson, now known as Bigi, is all grown up in a rare interview, in which he talked about his father. Pic credit: @ImageCollect.com/Acepixs/@GMB/Twitter

The late Michael Jackson’s youngest son Bigi Jackson, formerly known as Blanket, gave a rare interview and looked almost unrecognizable with a beard.

Born Prince Michael Jackson II, Bigi is the third child of the King of Pop born to an anonymous surrogate mother.

The Thriller singer famously held Blanket over a Berlin hotel room railing in 2002, which led to comprehensive media coverage and criticism.

19-year-old Bigi Jackson spoke about his father’s legacy and called on world leaders to address climate change.

Bigi spoke to Good Morning Britain following his brother Prince Jackson’s annual ‘Thriller Night’ Halloween Party, which raised funds for the Heal Los Angeles Foundation.

The party took place at the Jackson family San Fernando Valley compound Hayvenhurst House.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Bigi Jackson’s first interview

EXCLUSIVE: Bigi Jackson speaks about his father, Michael Jackson's legacy for the first time.



Bigi, formerly known as Blanket, is using his voice to call on world leaders to tackle the problem of climate change as COP26 begins. pic.twitter.com/920Zlk4usK — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) November 1, 2021

“I do think it’s important that we all know about it,” Bigi said of climate change in the lead-up to the United Nations’ COP26 summit. “And I think we have some work to do, but our generation knows how important it is.”

Bigi also spoke about the historic Hayvenhurst House, which the late Joe Jackson bought after successfully managing his children’s music group The Jackson Five.

“There’s a lot of history in this house and the studio here,” he explained of the Jacksons’ Hayvenhurst compound. “That’s what he was all about. That’s what each of us wants to do: make things that people can enjoy and hopefully benefit their lives.”

On June 25, 2009, Michael Jackson died from cardiac arrest less than a month before his soldout comeback tour; This Is It was scheduled to begin.

Bigi, who was known as Blanket, was seven years old at the time. While Paris Jackson and Prince were revealed to be the biological children of Debbie Rowe, Bigi’s surrogate has never been revealed to the public.

Bigi Jackson has appeared on his brother’s YouTube channel but generally keeps a low profile compared to his siblings, who are active on social media.

Prince Jackson talks about his siblings

In a separate interview with Good Morning Britain, Prince Jackson spoke about the close bond he shares with his brother and sister and the values Michael Jackson bestowed on them.

“When we were growing up, my father would say, ‘We could have nothing, but you look around in this room, your brother, your sister, and me, that’s all you’ll ever have,'” The 24-year-old said to GMB.

Prince continued, “And that always stuck with my siblings and I, and we have such a close relationship. Because I’m the oldest, my father would always tell me I have to make sure that the group is taken care of and that I have to be the leader and lead by example.”