Michael B. Jordan stands out in red suit to promote Creed III

Actor Michael B. Jordan went bold for a recent appearance as he continued the promotional tour for his upcoming film Creed III.

This is the third installment in Jordan’s Creed film franchise, and if the trailer is any indication of the action that will be in store, it’s sure to be a doozy.

Jordan returns to the screen again as Adonis Creed, and while boxing is bound to be a central theme in the film, there’s an added layer of complexity for the latest addition to the Creed franchise.

According to IMDB, Jordan’s Adonis character will be pushed to the limit “when a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy resurface.”

The film is set to be released in theatres nationwide on March 3, 2023.

Until the new film drops, Jordan continues to make the rounds on the media circuit, and he was looking sharp for a recent promotional event at ABC Studios.

Michael B. Jordan steps out in a bold red suit as he continues to promote his upcoming film Creed III

Jordan was snapped leaving ABC Studios following yet another stop to promote Creed III. And while he may be making appearance after appearance leading up to the movie’s release, he certainly hasn’t dropped in his fashion game.

In fact, Jordan’s most recent fashion choice was not only bold but also ensured that he stood out amongst the rest — no matter who he’d be surrounded by.

His ensemble started with a striking red suit. The double-breasted suit jacket was perfectly tailored to Jordan’s toned shoulders and narrow waist. Gold buttons also accented the jacket’s bold cut on both the front of the jacket and down at the wrists.

Michael B. Jordan was looking sharp as he left ABC Studios while promoting Creed III. Pic credit: BACKGRID

The matching pants were the same bold hue of red and were sharply creased down the center.

On his feet, Jordan went with a classic, well-polished ankle boot. The shining boot added the perfect stark contrast to the suit’s overall vibe.

To complete the look, Jordan went with a bright white shirt underneath, with a low-cut neckline that provided a peek at his toned chest.

He also wore two silver chains around his neck and two diamond stud earrings in his ears.

Michael B. Jordan talks about his workout regime and diet in preparation for playing Adonis Creed

Jordan made his debut as Adonis Creed in 2015 with the first film’s release. Jordan not only held his own as he acted alongside longtime actor and Rocky superstar Sylvester Stallone but also made a name for himself in Hollywood.

While speaking with Good Morning America at the time, Jordan dished on the effort he put into building his strength and fitness in order to play the tough character.

When asked what it took to get him into fighting shape, Jordan admitted it wasn’t as easy as it seemed.

“Extreme diet change,” Jordan shared. “I stripped down my diet completely. Grilled chicken, brown rice, broccoli, a lot of water. I worked out two to three times a day, six days a week. And if you do that consistently for about 10 months, your body will change.”

Michael B. Jordan talks about directing Creed III

Jordan is pulling double duty in the upcoming Creed III. Not only did he take on the role of Adonis once again, but Jordan also found himself behind the camera as the film’s director.

Sitting down with Good Morning America, Jordan talked about his experience and the challenges he faced throughout production.

When asked about the most challenging aspect of bringing his directorial debut to fruition, Jordan explained that the boxing scenes were some of the easier scenes to film since he was on his own in front of the camera.

The real challenge, according to Jordan, was in scenes with his fellow co-stars when he would recognize that he wasn’t giving a scene everything he had.

“The hard part is when you’re acting in a scene, and you feel like you’re not giving your scene partner your all,” he told the panel of hosts.

Jordan added that time management presented its own unique set of challenges as well.

Despite any challenges he may have faced while bringing this film to life, it looks like it won’t be a one-time deal for Jordan, as he plans on directing again in the future.

“I have to,” he admitted.