The Cavinder twins have been among the big stories of the Women’s NCAA Tournament as sisters Haley and Hanna have helped their Miami Hurricanes basketball team reach the Sweet 16.

Ahead of back-to-back thrilling wins during March Madness, Hanna celebrated St. Patrick’s Day in stunning style with a special photo share for her online following.

The 5-foot-6 senior guard for Miami posed wearing a tiny green bikini to accentuate her tanned and toned body.

She completed the look with a green baseball or trucker-style cap, allowing her blonde locks to flow down past her shoulders. For accessories, she had several bracelets visible on her arm.

Hanna kneeled on a comfortable lounge chair outdoors with green foliage in the background of her Miami, Florida photo location.

In a second photo, she was standing in a beautiful courtyard area on green grass with a gorgeous pool to the side and a row of lounge chairs behind her with palm trees and mostly clear skies. Her final slide had a similar shot as the first, with Hanna smiling for the camera.

“can’t pinch me celebrated St. Patrick’s Day early,” she told everyone in her Instagram post’s caption.

The stunning carousel post from Hanna racked up nearly 67,000 likes and over 300 comments from various admirers commenting on the look.

Hanna and Haley’s Hurricanes move on to Sweet 16

The men’s and women’s NCAA basketball tournaments have reached the round of 16, and interestingly four schools have their men’s and women’s teams still competing in both. Those teams are Connecticut, UCLA, Tennessee, and Miami.

Hanna and her twin sister Haley are senior guards for the No. 9 seed Hurricanes, with Haley starting for the team. She tallied 16 points in the team’s opening-round win, a thrilling comeback to defeat Oklahoma State, with Hanna adding two points off the bench.

More recently, Miami upset the No. 1 seed, Indiana during the round of 32, with Haley scoring nine points. Hanna contributed three points, three rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 19 minutes off the bench.

Following the win over Indiana, Hanna and Haley posed for a shot together, making the “U” for U of Miami with their hands. They also did some taunting as they captioned it, “hoosier fav twins? #sweet16.”

Next up, the Cavinder twins and Miami battle No. 4 seed Villanova in the Sweet 16. The winner plays the winner of LSU and Utah in the Elite Eight.

Cavinder sisters inked a deal with Caktus AI

Social media influencers are nothing new, with many individuals becoming celebs thanks to building a fanbase and brand online. The more recent trend is happening with emerging college sports social media influencers. That’s thanks to the NCAA’s name, image, and likeness (NIL) policy allowing college athletes to earn money, which wasn’t possible in the past.

The Cavinder twins benefit from that, thanks to their substantial social media followings. The twin sisters boast 4.4 million followers on their shared TikTok account. Haley and Hanna also have their own Instagram accounts, with hundreds of thousands of followers.

One of the partnerships that the Cavinders recently added to their portfolio is Caktus AI. According to FOX News, it’s an artificial intelligence company that assists students with “meaningless writing assignments.”

The twins reportedly teamed up with former Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jahmyr Gibbs to create a TikTok video promoting Caktus AI, which has achieved 2.2 million views as of this writing.

Based on FOX News’ report, another high-profile student-athlete who makes substantial earnings off social media partnerships, LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne, also partnered with Caktus AI. The assignment-helping AI brings some controversy, as Lousiana State University issued a statement regarding plagiarism.

“At LSU, our professors and students are empowered to use technology for learning and pursuing the highest standards of academic integrity,” the university’s statement said, per The Advocate.

“However, using AI to produce work that a student then represents as one’s own could result in a charge of academic misconduct, as outlined in the Code of Student Conduct.”

How much the Cavinder twins are making from the paid partnership is unknown. Even if Caktus AI falls through for the twins, it probably won’t be the last brand offering to team up with the Miami Hurricanes’ sensational senior sisters.