Miami rapper Baby Cino shot dead minutes after leaving jail

Baby Cino was just beginning his rap career before being shot to death. Pic credit: Baby Cino/YouTube

An aspiring Miami rapper, Baby Cino, was shot and killed just minutes after he was released from jail.

The 20-year-old rapper, whose real name is Timothy Starks, was arrested for being in possession of a loaded gun on Tuesday.

He was released the following day from the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center and was killed less than 30 minutes after his release.

At least 40 rounds were fired at Baby Cino

Cino was picked up from jail around 2 p.m. by a friend, Dante Collins Banks, in a red Nissan after posting bond, according to the Miami Herald.

The shooter reportedly fired at least 40 shots from another vehicle at Starks during rush hour traffic on the Palmetto Expressway.

The driver of Cino’s vehicle reportedly lost control of the Nissan after being shot in the stomach and hit a wall on the ramp. The 20-year-old rapper was riddled with bullets, suffering several gunshot wounds, including one to his head.

Police release identity of 20-year-old man killed on Palmetto

Watch this video on YouTube

Banks’ mother told WSVN she was on the phone with her son when shots were fired.

“My son was OK,” she said. “He was talking. He was just shook up ’cause his friend got shot.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

She said Banks, also 20 years of age, is still in pain but stable and has since been released from the hospital.

Baby Cino was arrested for possessing a loaded gun

According to an arrest report, the aspiring rapper was stopped by police for having an obstructed tag.

The approaching officer reported that Starks was moving “as if he was concealing an object consistent with the shape of a firearm,” Miami Herald reports.

Officers found a fully loaded Glock 32 during a search of the car.

Starks was booked into the correctional facility around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, according to jail records.

Whether the slain, up-and-coming rapper was followed from jail and how the attackers knew of his release is yet to be determined.

Starks was believed to be affiliated with a gang known as Boss Life in Little Haiti, Miami.

Baby Cino - Big Haiti Shottas (Official Video)

Watch this video on YouTube

His best-known song, Big Haiti Shottas, had about 20,000 views at the time of his death but had doubled at the time of writing this report.

The song features Cino rapping about violence and gang-related content.

The lyrics as the song begins include: “Spot ’em, I got ’em/If it’s an issue or a problem, we’ll pull up with them choppers/We’ll leave him dead on the scene/Hell nah he ain’t making it to the doctor.”

The accompanying music video and his Instagram profile photo are a tribute to Gary “Melo” Laguerre, an 18-year-old murdered in a drive-by shooting in 2020.