Hanna and Haley Cavinder, also known as The Cavinder Twins, are several days removed from a disappointing loss at the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

However, they appear to be taking things in stride as they continue moving forward with college, social media, and enjoying life in general.

Haley recently took to her Instagram Stories to show she’s still smiling despite the Miami Hurricanes’ March Madness defeat.

The 22-year-old guard shared a sizzling selfie clip where she struck a pose outdoors, surrounded by white curtains and gorgeous tiled areas.

Haley rocked a tiny white bikini that featured a strapless top and matching white bottoms. She wore a maroon Bass Pro Shops cap atop her head, with her long blonde locks flowing down to her chest.

For accessories, she wore several thin necklaces around her neck with word and number pendants on them. A small gold hoop earring was also visible in the shot.

Haley didn’t write any sort of message on her slide beyond showing a smile and the time the selfie was taken, “12:48” in the afternoon.

The Cavinder Twins suffered a disappointing loss at NCAA Tournament

The Miami Hurricanes were among the big stories during March Madness 2023, as the men’s and women’s basketball teams reached the Elite Eight round of their respective tournaments.

Both teams had exciting runs, with the No. 9 seed women’s team getting there in thrilling fashion, starting with a comeback to win by a point in the opening round against No. 8 Oklahoma State. They followed it with a stunning 70-68 upset of No. 1 seed Indiana in the second round.

In the Sweet 16 round, Miami proved to be better than their competitors again, defeating No. 4 seed Villanova, 70-65.

Haley recorded seven points to go with four rebounds, three assists, and a steal, while Hanna chipped in with two and two assists and grabbed a rebound in the win.

Unfortunately, they ran into their toughest test of the tournament in No. 3 seed LSU, who defeated the Hurricanes 54-42 to reach the Final Four.

After a thrilling win over the Texas Longhorns, their men’s basketball team moved on to the Final Four in Houston, Texas, so the University of Miami is still represented in March Madness. However, the Cavinders and women’s team are likely still disappointed to be home watching the remainder of the women’s tournament.

Hanna and Haley Cavinder showed what their diet consists of

Hanna and Haley are not just stars of the basketball court but also have become social media stars. They regularly share content on several platforms, including Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

One of their most recent YouTube videos focused on the daily diets of a Division I athlete. Haley and her twin sister Hanna showed what they typically eat in a day and also had footage from University of Colorado football player Caleb Fauria.

They had some similar habits, as they all started their days by drinking water and consuming oats with some fruit before heading off for practice or the gym. Hanna shared that she had some berries and peanut butter mixed in for fruit, protein, and healthy fats.

In the video, Hanna also said she and Haley are “kinda brunch girls,” so she would make a bagel sandwich since it reminded her of what her mom made her. She had an egg sandwich with light mayo on a Bagel Thin and some organic hash browns from Sprouts.

Haley said she tends to go with “sweeter” stuff earlier in her day and then “savory” for her lunch and dinner. The twins also said they typically enjoy a sweet treat at night.

After her lift, Haley said she has to get a protein shake in “ASAP” for muscle recovery and to maintain her lean muscle mass. Her shake was from Fairlife with 30 grams of protein. Haley also said she and Hanna eat about two to four rice cakes a day, particularly the caramel flavor.

Dinner for the twins was steak nachos which consisted of cutting some thin carb wraps into nacho chips, putting them in an air fryer, spraying them with avocado oil, and adding flavor with taco seasoning.

They used a sliced grass-fed beef sirloin with 19 grams of protein from Costco for the steak portion. The delicious nacho dinner also featured healthy varieties of cheddar cheese, guacamole, salsa, and sauce.

The twins might finish their days with a tasty dessert as they revealed they have all sorts of D’Lites keto ice cream flavors available.

“Every day looks a little bit different,” Haley shared at the end of their daily eating video, adding, “Just a friendly reminder: What works for us is what works for us, but find what works for you guys.”