Miami basketball twins Hanna and Haley Cavinder continue to enjoy time off the court in their home state following their March Madness run with the Hurricanes.

The twin guards recently took the opportunity to wish their friends, fans, and followers a Happy Easter, adding a carousel post of stunning images with it.

The photo set featured the Cavinder twins rocking white or light pink dresses. Hanna opted for a long sleeveless dress with a high slit on the side leg area.

Haley wore a shorter sleeveless dress with a ribbed design and a piece wrapped around her neck to create a turtleneck style.

Both twins wore strappy sandals with heels and kept their blonde locks straight and flowing past their shoulders.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Hurricanes’ basketball twins shared three shots of themselves rocking their Easter dresses for their many fans on Instagram.

Miami’s Cavinder twins share Easter greetings

Based on recent social media shares, including their Easter greeting, the Cavinder twins are back in their home state of Arizona.

In the first of three gorgeous holiday images, Hanna has her hand positioned near her hair as she turns to look at her sister. Haley also has a hand seeming to fix her hair and looks toward the camera as she and Hanna hold hands.

In the second photo, the twins have turned to strike a sideways pose, with one sister resting her hands on the other’s back as they make kissy faces toward the camera.

For the final image, they have both turned to face the camera again, each beaming a bright smile while fixing their hair and holding hands.

“Happy Easter,” they wrote in the caption, including emojis for a white heart, praying hands, and a bunny.

As of this report, the latest photo carousel from Haley and Hanna has over 86,000 likes and more than 450 comments, as fans wished them well for the holiday or admired their images.

The Cavinder twins continue workouts while at home

While it may look like the Cavinder twins are taking it easy while they’re at home in Arizona, that seems far from the case. The sisters uploaded a recent YouTube vlog presenting their early morning gym routine.

They showed their shoulder routine, which starts with a warmup of three sets of 10 pike pushups featuring an eight-second hold on the final rep of the last set.

Their first movement with weights is four sets of 10 to 12 reps of the barbell push press. Next, it’s the seated dumbbell press with four sets of 12 to 15 reps.

That’s followed by three sets of 15 to 18 reps of rope face pulls using a cable machine and the rope attachment.

Three sets of 12 to 15 lateral dumbbell raises are next on the agenda for the Cavinder twins to really work their shoulders.

It didn’t stop there, as they wrapped up their exercises with three sets of pushups to failure. Following that 40-minute workout, they hopped on stair-steppers for 30 minutes of cardio.

Following the workout, one of the sisters mentioned she would have her first coffee of the day and then go on a walk to get her steps in.

From there, she made her special post-workout smoothie. The protein shake featured Fage yogurt with zero percent milk fat, a banana, and a Fairlife chocolate nutrition shake mixed in a blender.

The grind never stops for the Cavinder twins as they prepare for their next steps ahead, whether that’s continuing with their success on social media, playing basketball, or whatever else they choose to pursue.