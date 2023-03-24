As the Miami Hurricanes women’s basketball team looks to continue their magical March Madness run, their twin sister stars are showing some magic of their own.

Haley and Hanna Cavinder, twin sisters who play guard for Miami, are also social media stars with their stunning array of content.

The blonde beauties unveiled a sizzling new video showing their “fitness journey,” which included them wearing various outfits to show their physiques.

Set to Zara Larsson’s Can’t Tame Her, a TikTok video flashes through photos to reminisce over their fitness journey over the years.

“Going on your fitness journey with your twin sister,” the text read across the screen.

The video begins by showing the sisters with wet hair wearing white sports bras and black leggings for a mirror selfie before moving through more images.

Cavinder twins share stunning fitness transformation video

The Cavinder twins have made quite the journey regarding fitness, and they’ve made it a family affair. Their TikTok video shows just that as various selfie-style images arrive on-screen. Haley and Hanna appear in their workout gear and bikinis to show their progression.

Early images feature one or both sisters posing in a mirror to show their physiques.

In one shot, the sisters are together in a room, with one holding a plate of food in an orange bikini. Her sister rocks a primarily black bikini with white, neon green, and pink trim. Both Cavinder sisters are giving a thumbs up to the camera.

Another photo features Haley and Hanna striking sideways poses while wearing cheeky bikinis in front of gorgeous ocean water as their blonde locks flow.

A final image in the video features Haley and Hanna striking another pose with green gear, including crop tops and baggy pants.

Both sisters have their hair braided with pigtails and are holding their phones in hand to snap the shot, which reveals their lean physiques and toned midsections.

“Our fitness transformation throughout the years, all about consistency,” a caption reads on the TikTok video, with hashtags including #foryou, #twins, and #fitness.

The twin sisters are part of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament, playing guard for Miami. Haley is a starter who has contributed to her team’s first two wins, with her sister coming off the bench to add several points and achieve helpful stats in the win.

As of this writing, the Hurricanes were set to take on the Villanova Wildcats in the Sweet 16 round on Friday afternoon, with the winner moving on to the Elite Eight.

Haley and Hanna Cavinder just signed with Leaf trading card company

Like other college athletes, including LSU’s Livvy Dunne, the Cavinder twins are finding ways to cash in on their popularity on social media.

They most recently signed a deal with the trading card company Leaf ahead of tip-off for their Sweet 16 game in the tournament.

“Leaf Trading Cards is beyond excited about working with the top two female NIL athletes in Haley and Hanna Cavinder,” Leaf’s CJ Breen said in a statement to On3.

“We have been saving this announcement for March Madness. The twins have not disappointed with their star-studded performances, ultimately lifting their team to the Sweet 16.”

As of this writing, there are individual web-exclusive Leaf cards featuring Haley or Hanna on the front in Miami basketball uniforms, along with their signatures. Each of those sells for $39.99.

A card featuring both Cavinder twins together on the front with their autographs goes for $79.99, with all three items available “print to order through March 31.”

The Cavinder twins have more than just trading cards in their promotional portfolio. Additional partnerships include ones with Under Armour and TurboTax, as well as a controversial one with Caktus AI, which helps students with their writing assignments.