Mia Yim gives fans ‘breathtaking’ bikini display before Impact Wrestling match

Impact Wrestling star Mia Yim wowed her fans and followers ahead of her match by participating in National Bikini Day. The former WWE superstar dropped a throwback thirst trap featuring her wearing a fan-favorite two-piece.

The professional wrestler re-shared her photo just ahead of her latest appearance for Impact Wrestling, where she faced one of the show’s top competitors in a No. 1 contender’s match.

Like several of Mia’s appearances in the ring, her bikini photo had fans in awe. Several people referred to the visual as “breathtaking,” and others commented with flame emojis due to the heat it generated.

Mia Yim celebrates National Bikini Day

With her vibrant blue hair flowing in the wind, Impact’s Mia Yim posed in a gorgeous beach scene with sand beneath her feet and waves crashing in the distance behind her.

She rocked a sizzling skimpy black bikini in the throwback image, which she called an “Oldie but a fav.” The bikini included extra hardware with metal chains attached to the bottom of the bra and hanging from rings on her bikini bottoms.

She offered a serious but seductive look in the photo with her chin resting on one hand. Her other arm was folded across her midsection under her chest as she posed with one leg stretched slightly forward.

Mia gave credit to photographer Daniel Forero for capturing her captivating look. He’s also shot other wrestling stars, including WWE’s Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin, and Sonya Deville. Forero has also photographed AEW’s Toni Storm.

Her throwback photo post racked up over 16,000 Likes and 150-plus comments from fans admiring the National Bikini Day tribute she presented.

It’s not the first time she’s captured her fans’ attention with a scorching hot bikini photo. This past April, she dropped the heat-seeking post below featuring a white two-piece and accumulated over 42,000 Likes.

Fans admire Mia Yim’s throwback pic

With over 600,000 followers, it’s no surprise that Mia Yim’s latest photo had lots of comments coming in, with most of them praising her gorgeous bikini body.

“Absolutely breathtaking gorgeous !!!😍😍😍🔥❤️,” one fan commented on her stunning black bikini image.

“You really are the head BADDIE in charge ❤️‍🔥🥵,” another individual remarked after seeing Mia’s bikini throwback pic.

One fan even let Mia know that if she weren’t Keith Lee’s wife, he would’ve married her himself. Keith currently works with All Elite Wrestling, although he and Mia were previously with WWE. After getting engaged in the early part of 2021, they married this past February, per Cageside Seats.

“I love watching Impact Wrestling,” another commenter remarked, with their statement coming a few days before Mia appeared in a match.

Mia Yim, real name Stephanie Hym Lee, worked with TNA Impact Wrestling back in 2015 through 2017, when she was part of the Dollhouse stable and ultimately became the Knockouts Champion.

She left for WWE in 2018 and eventually went from NXT to the main roster, joining the Reckoning stable. She worked with the company until last November when they officially released her from her contract. Keith Lee, now her husband, was also released on the same day.

Mia Yim is now back with Impact Wrestling. She took on Deonna Purrozza on Thursday night’s show in a Knockouts No. 1 Contender match.

.@DeonnaPurrazzo and @MiaYim are giving EVERYTHING they have for a shot at the Knockouts World Championship!#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/Q0UmAMgDJY — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 8, 2022

The two women put on an impressive battle, leaving it all in the ring. According to Fightful, it was Mia Yim capturing the huge pinfall victory in the main event, thanks to a Package Piledriver followed by an Eat Defeat kick.

That secured her as the No. 1 contender for Jordynne Grace’s Knockouts World Championship, with Grace arriving out to the ring to congratulate Mia on the win.