Yanet Garcia knows how to strike a pose and quickly became a viral sensation after becoming popular for her stunning looks on Televisa Monterrey.

Dubbed the “Mexican Weather Girl” and the “World’s Hottest Weather Girl,” she has capitalized on her fame by working hard on social media.

So far, she has gained a staggering 14.9 million Instagram followers, and her aesthetic could best be described as lingerie, lace, daily outfits, and New York City.

The brunette bombshell, who counts socialite Paris Hilton, actress Bella Thorne, and fitness influencer Ana Cheri as fans, has shared another gorgeous photoshoot in which she showed off a purple lace ensemble.

She leaned over onto a white windowsill as she posed sideways while staring down at the camera lens with a confident gaze or looking up as if completely relaxed.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Yanet wore a purple lace bra with matching underwear and a garter belt that emphasized her best features; her hourglass curves and toned abs.

She shared three photos with varying degrees of closeness and captioned the post, “Just ME 💜.”

Yanet Garcia runs a health and motivational page called Yanet Garcia Health Coach

The Mexican beauty is clearly a big fan of the flattering light that streams through windows as she posed for a similar photo the week before.

She wore a dark pink lace one-piece suit that featured spaghetti straps and a plunging neckline, all while showing off her pearly whites as she looked out the window.

She captioned her post, “Dreaming 💭❤️.”

Yanet has been looking incredibly happy in her most recent posts, sharing motivational messages and health tips as well.

She even runs her own Instagram page for healthy eating called Yanet Garcia Health Coach, and she has recently been posting on it more than ever.

The viral fitness sensation shared a motivational post a couple of weeks ago where she appeared to be working out in Central Park, as she often does, including doing a jumping exercise.

She made sure to caption her post with something uplifting for her followers, writing, “EVERY CHANGE BEGINS WITH A VISION AND A DECISION TO TAKE ACTION @yanetgarciahealthcoach.”

Yanet worked out in Central Park wearing an Alo windbreaker

Yanet wore a pair of flattering black and gray tie-dye leggings that emphasized all her hard work in the gym. They appeared to be similar to the Tie-Dye Sportlegging on fast fashion giant SHEIN, which cost $18.12.

She paired it with a black windbreaker from influencer favorite Alo. On the site, it’s called the Sprinter Jacket in black and costs $128.

Alo recently introduced their new tennis collection, including their latest color, Lettuce.

The new tennis collection features an adorable pleated skirt, a pullover with matching pants, and a clinging dress with spaghetti straps for $118.

Keep an eye on Yanet’s Instagram, as we may be seeing an Alo sponsorship in her future, and be sure to check out her health page Yanet Garcia Health Coach.