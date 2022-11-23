Yanet Garcia models in red lingerie with a soccer ball as the Mexican beauty shows support for the World Cup tournament. Pic credit: @iamyanetgarcia/Instagram

Yanet Garcia showed her love for soccer, or as those from her native country call it, football, in a recent share.

The weatherwoman treated her 14.8 million Instagram followers to the latest World Cup-themed shoot less than two weeks after sharing birthday celebration pictures following her 32nd birthday.

For fans out of the loop, Yanet went viral for her fabulous physique, which admirers observed while she presented the weather forecast in her native Mexico. Since then, Yanet has blessed fans with new content after moving to Manhattan and pivoting her career into modeling and fitness training.

Yanet’s latest share was no exception, as the photos saw the beautiful model dressed up in a sheer net that revealed her red lingerie underneath for a delightful and sporty shot.

Yanet gave a new definition to the phrase “body goals,” as she appeared to be literally dressed up as a goal with sheer netting covering her body.

She rocked a red lacy push-up bra and matching string underwear, both visible underneath the netting material.

Yanet Garcia in red lingerie gives new meaning to body goals

The model pivoted her hips and placed one arm across her waist, with the other presenting a World Cup-themed soccer ball.

She posed in front of a beige curtain, and the neutral background helped Yanet to be the star of the show.

Her beautiful brown hair featured loose waves and a center part, and Yanet donned soft-glam makeup.

Yanet’s caption read, “FIFA WORLD CUP @fifaworldcup Qatar2022 🇲🇽⚽.”

Yanet Garcia is a Fitplan trainer

While Yanet has enjoyed her life as a model, she has been transparent about the work she put in at the gym to make her curves possible.

Yanet has served as a fitness trainer for the exercise app, Fitplan. Other celebrity trainers include influencer Jen Selter and former Yankees player Alex Rodriguez. Viewers who download the Fitplan app can choose workout plans from their favorite trainers, including Yanet.

The weatherwoman has also posted on her social media as she worked out in her apartment wearing colorful spandex.

Yanet spoke with Women Fitness, where she revealed that she was quite skinny for most of her life. She had a fitness transformation, which included gaining weight and putting on muscle.

Yanet explained, “It’s definitely been a long process that required a lot of discipline but it was worth it. Squats really helped me to reach my goals.”

Yanet hoped to help fans reach their goals through her workouts on the Fitplan app.