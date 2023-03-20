Yanet Garcia may have gotten her start on Televisa Monterrey as a weather girl, but she developed a massive fan base after her killer looks didn’t go unnoticed.

Now, she’s taken that following and created a massive brand for herself online and features heavily in the health and fitness space.

After earning a place on the Fitplan app as a personal trainer and becoming an IIN Certified Health Coach, she’s channeled her love for the gym into quite the business.

The brunette bombshell shows off the results of her intense workout regimen on her social media pages, where she poses in lingerie, activewear, and several other stylish outfits.

In a recent Instagram Story, the New York City-based fitness phenom did just that as she shared a black-and-white shot of herself looking ever so glamorous.

Her toned figure appeared to be glittering in a white string bikini that complimented her hourglass curves as she threw her head back.

Her luscious locks cascaded down her shoulders, and her makeup added to the glam look with heavy glittering eyeshadow and long lashes.

Yanet Garcia sizzled in a white string bikini for a glamorous look. Pic credit: @iamyanetgarcia/Instagram

Yanet Garcia recently moved to New York City

With her new home base in the Big Apple, she frequently shares videos of herself strolling around Central Park or running down the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art as if she’s lived there her whole life.

In a recent outfit post, Yanet wore an all-black ensemble as she posed on a balcony with an incredible view.

Though she didn’t appear to be appreciating the Empire State Building behind her as she was seen looking down in the quintessential influencer pose.

The model is known for appreciating motivational material and frequently shares her favorite books and quotes with her followers.

In her recent Instagram post, she wrote in the caption, “The more you love yourself, the higher you set the bar on who & what has access to you.”

It’s not surprising she has found herself appreciating motivational gurus and snapping up all the positive energy she can, as she was previously linked to Lewis Howes.

The former football player hosts The School of Greatness, where he has interviewed huge names such as Tony Robbins, Mel Robbins, and Kobe Bryant.

However, the pair went through a messy breakup, and he has since begun dating Mexican actress Martha Higareda, while Yanet appears to still be single.

Yanet is an IIN Certified Health Coach and runs a separate social media page

Putting her IIN Health Certification to good use, Yanet runs another Instagram page in which she shares healthy recipes and tips for living a healthier lifestyle.

At the beginning of March, she was seen running and doing various stretches in Central Park and shared her tips for a better brain.

She told followers, “Health isn’t all about losing a few pounds or about the absence of chronic disease; it’s about feeling good, showing up, and giving your highest gifts to the world.”

She listed her tips below that, including eating healthier fats like avocado, eating colorful plant-based foods, avoiding sugar, and creating a calm mind.

While Yanet didn’t appear to post on the page very often, usually sharing a simple juice recipe or a smoothie, she has stepped it up in the last few weeks.

She has posted several pictures and videos along with tips for a healthier lifestyle, like the benefits of exercising outdoors and the benefits of running.

Check out the Instagram page, Yanet Garcia Health Coach, for more tips, and keep an eye on her main page for more outfit inspiration.