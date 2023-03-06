With spring only two weeks away, Yanet Garcia is making the most of the warmer temperatures as she brings the heat to New York City.

The Mexico native has made quite a life for herself in the Big Apple as a model, influencer, and nutrition coach.

For Yanet’s latest share, she utilized those skills as she struck a pose while wearing fashionable workout gear.

Yanet was the picture of health while enjoying the beautiful outdoors of Manhattan.

She posted two images showing a glimpse at a day in her life.

Yanet shared the posts on her Instagram, where she has amassed 15 million followers.

Yanet Garcia inspires fans to move their bodies

Yanet looked gorgeous in a pink leopard two-piece with a spandex top and matching high-waisted pants. She paired the wild animal print look with white sneakers that featured pink designs on the tongue of the shoe.

The beautiful weatherwoman walked briskly, with the sun touching her skin and her body casting a shadow against the sidewalk.

Yanet’s luscious brown locks were behind her ears, and she sported wireless earbuds to set the mood.

Yanet tagged Central Park for those unfamiliar with the beautifully landscaped public space.

And while Yanet’s pictures, posted on her Instagram, were captivating, her caption was even more so. Yanet shared some of her invaluable knowledge in a caption accompanying the post.

As the influencer wisely wrote, weight loss and disease-free life weren’t the only reasons to exercise. Establishing a workout routine could even help facilitate optimal brain functioning.

Some of Yanet’s advice involved avoiding sugar and processed food, tasting the rainbow, and moving the body.

The post was certainly motivational, as Yanet made a good case for getting and staying in shape.

Yanet Garcia shares diet and fitness tips

And fans of Yanet are in luck because she created a social media page to distribute her fitness knowledge.

The model revealed that she had a naturally slender frame and had to work hard to bulk up her figure.

Yanet told Women Fitness, “It’s definitely been a long process that required a lot of discipline, but it was worth it.”

The model also credited squats with toning her muscles and creating mass.

Not only did Yanet work out frequently, but she also fueled her body with the proper ratio of macros.

Yanet put her passion for fitness to the test, becoming a health coach with certification from the Nutrition School.

On Yanet’s social media page for her nutritional coaching, she has shared diet tips, recipe ideas, and healthy food substitutions.

Yanet invites interested parties to inquire about her services, and she has represented her brand well.