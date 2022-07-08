Metallica welcomes Stranger Things fans, claps back at gate keeping fan

Metallica is welcoming all Stranger Things fans to their music. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Brent Perniac/AdMedia

Stranger Things has been making 80s songs popular again, first with Kate Bush’s Running Up That Hill and now with Metallica’s Master of Puppets.

While many Stranger Things fans may be new to the various music that came from the 80s, some of them are long-time listeners and have mixed opinions on people becoming fans only because of Stranger Things.

As far as Metallica is concerned, they appreciate every fan, no matter where they came from.

Metallica welcomes all new fans from Stranger Things

While riding the wave of new popularity from the hit show, Metallica took their chance to upload a video of a live performance of the song.

They captioned the video, “Heard any cool songs lately?”

Many fans simply enjoyed the video, but one commenter had a message for the band following their influx of new fans.

Louder Sound reports one user wrote, “I’m sorry Metallica for all the fake Stranger Things fans love ya,” but the band wasn’t having that attitude.

They replied, “Don’t be sorry. Everyone is welcome in the Metallica Family. If they like Puppets, chances are they’ll find plenty of other songs to get into.”

Though the original comment seems to be lost, Metallica pinned a couple of comments to the video to make sure everyone got the memo.

Pic credit: @Metallica/TikTok

The band wrote,” FYI – EVERYONE is welcome in the Metallica Family. Whether you’ve been a fan for 40 hours or 40 years, we all share a bond through music.” They added a second comment noting, “All of you started at ground zero at one point in time.”

Regardless of what some bitter fans might think, Metallica is all in for any new fans listening in and wants them to feel welcome to the 80s metal scene.

Watch Eddie Munson play Metallica in the Upside Down

Viewers waited a long time to finally watch Eddie Munson shred on his guitar, a scene that was teased since the first part of Season 4 was released.

The scene came as part of Volume 2, and fans loved watching him do his own version of Metallica’s Master of Puppets.

Although Eddie’s time on the show was rather short-lived, the fan-favorite will definitely be living on in fans’ hearts and minds while we wait for the final chapter of Stranger Things.

Stranger Things Season 4 is now streaming on Netflix.