Melissa Joan Hart shared a nostalgic moment from Sabrina The Teenage Witch and fans were here for it. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Melissa Joan Hart made some magic of her own when she shared a Sabrina throwback that certainly elicited nostalgic feelings from fans and followers.

The actress shared the black-and-white photo from her days playing the teenage witch, Sabrina Spellman.

Melissa treated her 1.7 million Instagram followers to a single photo, which was totally 90s, complete with crimped hair.

The photo was timely, with Halloween right around the corner, and Melissa was able to show off her witchy side in a fun way — a point she referenced in her caption.

A young Melissa posed in the cool-toned photo with a spaghetti strap top and a smile.

She reached her hands in front of her, perhaps touching a wand, a broom, or even a cauldron.

Melissa Joan Hart throws it back to Sabrina days

Her hair was in a center part, with her blonde hair featuring extra wavy hair and light highlights with straight bangs.

She posed outside with leafless trees and gray skies, adding to the spooky vibe of the shot.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Melissa’s playful caption read, “Season of the witch,” complete with a broomstick emoji.

Some might call the television series Sabrina the Teenage Witch iconic, and it has certainly stood the test of time. The show ran from 1996 to 2003 and played a crucial role in the childhoods of many people.

Sabrina the Teenage Witch cast: Where are they now?

So whatever happened to the cast of Sabrina the Teenage Witch?

The star, Melissa Joan Hart, starred in the ABC Family show Melissa & Joey, featuring Joey Lawrence. The show aired for five years, from 2010 to 2015. Since then, Melissa has kept busy with TV movies, and holiday films, in particular, have appeared to be her jam. A reboot of Clarissa Explains It All was also announced.

Caroline Rhea, who played Hilda Spellman, has kept busy with guest appearances, voice acting, and a role in the Disney Channel show Sydney to the Max.

Beth Broderick, who played Zelda Spellman, had a brief run on Lost, and she, like Melissa, has taken to TV movies in the holiday genre.

Nate Richert, who played heartthrob Harvey Kinkle, hasn’t done much acting, transitioning into a music career.

Soleil Moon Frye, who played Roxie, had success before and after Sabrina, doing voice-acting and appearing as Punky Brewster.

Martin Mull, or Willard Kraft, has had an eclectic career, appearing on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Two and a Half Men, and Arrested Development as Gene Parmesan.

We hope you enjoyed this walk down memory lane!