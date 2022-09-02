Melissa Joan Hart shows off in ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ bikinis

Melissa Joan Hart close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Faye Sadou/AdMedia

Melissa Joan Hart has jumped aboard the Teenage Dirtbag trend currently sweeping TikTok.

The 46-year-old actress proved she can keep up with the rest of them this week, posting a fun collage-formatted video that included some bikini action.

Melissa’s video, which has now clocked over 3 million views, came with her admitting that she didn’t quite get it right “the first time,” but it looks like she nailed it.

The blonde opened in selfie mode and from a greenery-filled backyard as she filmed herself in a dark strappy top. “Teenage dirtbag? Yes or no” appeared in text.

Fans then saw the Sabrina the Teenage Witch star in a series of throwbacks, not limited to her in a skimpy black look during a night out, plus on the beach and sticking out her tongue while in a bikini top.

Also included was a classic ’90s shot of Melissa in jeans, plus red carpet moments.

In a caption, Melissa wrote, “Apparently i did it wrong the first time. #teenagedirtbagchallenge Was I a dirtbag? You decide.” The challenge, of course, centers around Wheatus’ iconic Teenage Dirtbag track, released in 2000.

The Teenage Dirtbag trend, which involves sharing old high school prom photos and teen photos, has already attracted a slew of celebrities, including Jimmy Fallon, Madonna, Lady Gaga, and Lindsay Lohan.

Melissa Joan Hart hosting popular podcast

Another area that’s celebrity-centric right now is podcasting, and Melissa is up on it.

The actress hosts her What Women Binge podcast, co-hosted with Amanda Lee. In a recent Instagram post, Melissa promoted the latest episode of her podcast, telling her 1.7 million followers, “Catch up on this week’s podcast where we share secrets from season 3 guests. Check them out wherever you get podcasts or on my Facebook or YouTube channel. @whatwomenbinge #whatwomenbinge.”

Also hosting podcasts are model Ashley Graham, Teen Mom alum Kailyn Lowry, plus Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade.

Melissa Joan Hart is doing ‘exactly’ what she wanted to do

Melissa is somewhat less on-the-radar than she was, but she’s been keeping busy as a producer and director.

“Of course naysayers say, ‘You disappeared! You’re not working anymore!’ I’m like, ‘Well, actually, I’m doing exactly what I want to be doing, and what I always dreamt for myself at an older age in this industry,'” she told Glamour in 2020.

Melissa’s Instagram is followed by celebrities including fitness guru Brooke Burke and Dog The Bounty Hunter’s daughter Lyssa Chapman.