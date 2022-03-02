Melinda Gates opens up about her divorce from Bill Gates. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Fernando-Leon

Melinda Gates has opened up about her divorce from Bill Gates.

Melinda sat down with CBS Mornings anchor, Gayle King, for an interview set to air on Thursday.

Bill and Melinda split in 2021 after 27 years of marriage.

Melinda Gates opens up about divorce from Bill Gates

Bill opened up about the divorce on CNN’s Anderson Cooper 360 in August.

During the segment, he revealed that he had regrets about infidelity.

Later on, a spokesperson for Bill confirmed that the billionaire mogul had an affair with an employee nearly two decades ago.

In a preview of the upcoming interview, Gayle asked Melinda, “After the news was announced, it was revealed that Bill Gates had admitted that he had had an affair in the marriage, and at that time did you think, ‘We’re going to work through this’? How did you handle something like that?”

Melinda replied, “Well, I certainly believe in forgiveness, so I thought we had worked through some of that. It wasn’t one moment or one specific thing that happened. There just came a point in time where there was enough there that I realized it just wasn’t healthy, and I couldn’t trust what we had.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Reflecting on the split, Melinda said, “I had a lot of tears for many days.”

She said there were days she was “angry.” She acknowledged, “That’s part of the grieving process. You’re grieving a loss of something you thought you had and thought you had for your lifetime.”

She continued, “I mean, this is painful stuff,” saying she’s now in a better place. “And at the end of the day, though, I started on this journey of healing, and I feel like I’m starting to get to the other side. And I do feel like I’m turning a page in the chapter now. I mean, it’s 2022 and I’m actually really excited about what’s to come and life ahead for me.”

Bill and Melinda Gates’ divorce

Bill and Melinda Gates announced their divorce on social media. They shared that they will continue working together at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

According to their divorce filing documents obtained by TMZ, Bill and Melinda had a separation contract rather than a prenuptial agreement.

The couple agreed to split their property and homes, but it is unclear how their other assets will be split.

Bill and Melinda got married in 1994 and have three children together.