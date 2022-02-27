Melanie Griffith, 64, looks fit leaving the gym in skintight black leggings

Melanie Griffith is known for her incredible body due to her disciplined lifestyle. Pic credit: Backgrid

Melanie Griffith puts her toned legs on display in tight black legging after a workout.

The mother of three flaunted a head-turning figure as she matched the leggings with a black t-shirt and jacket in West Hollywood.

The Oscar-nominee returned to the silver screen in 2020 in the movie The High Note but rarely does any acting these days.

She is a mother to three adult children, including Dakota Johnson.

Melanie Griffith wears an all-black ensemble after a workout

The Buffalo Girls actress stepped out in fashionable all-black attire; she rocked a black quilted jacket and what appears to be fingerless gym gloves.

She also accessorized her look with diamond earrings and black cat-eye sunglasses.

Pic credit: Backgrid

Her blonde hair was tied up in a ponytail, and she appeared to wear very little make-up.

Melanie also wore black trainers to complete her athletic appearance.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: Backgrid

The iconic actress, at 64, has a body anyone would be proud of at any age.

Melanie Griffith has three children, one from each of her three marriages: son Alexander Bauer, 36, and daughters Dakota Johnson, 32, and Stella Banderas, 25.

She was previously married to actors Don Johnson, Steven Bauer, and Antonio Banderas.

Melanie Griffith shows off her unbelievable body in a bikini

The actress donned a bikini during the 2020 election season to get her Instagram followers to vote.

In the photo, Griffith stunned in a Halloween bikini, writing the following caption.

“Happy Halloween y’all! 🎃🎃🎃Remember to get out and VOTE! America’s future is at stake. We are almost there, so please make every effort to VOTE! P.S. yes this is my Halloweeni Bikini. 🎃🎃🎃”

The High Note star’s amazing body comes from hard work. She has revealed the grueling workouts she performs with celebrity personal trainer Gunnar Peterson

Her workouts include forward-sliding pushups, weighted squats, resistance machine ab workouts, and chest presses.

Melanie revealed in an Instagram post that she exercises at least three times a week while showing how she maintains her toned abs.

“I work out with @gunnarfitness 3 times a week, sometimes more if he hasn’t kicked my a** too hard. I’m determined to stay fit at 63. Also Gunnar’s one of the funniest, kindest, most interesting people I’ve ever met. We laugh, he pushes me hard. Happy grateful woman I am! 😘😘😘😘”

In a 2019 Insta post, Griffith said she has been working with Gunnar for seven years.

“Ok. I have been working out with Gunnar, ❤️, @gunnarfitness for 7 years. I ADORE THIS MAN!! He helps me keep my 50+11 year old body tight and strong. He is also kind of my therapist, she wrote.

The actress shows her amazing strength in the video as she performs a challenging workout routine.