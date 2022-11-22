Melanie C aka Sporty Spice dressed to impress at a recent event and paparazzi caught her leaving a hotel in London. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Steve Vas/Featureflash

Melanie C showed her support for a great cause as the girl power spokesperson attended an event in London to benefit charity.

The Spice Girls singer was one of many on hand to celebrate The Variety Club Showbusiness Awards in London last night.

The awards ceremony is in its 70th year and brought out big names like Princess Beatrice and Naomi Campbell.

The event, hosted by Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden, featured a dinner, reception, and ceremony to celebrate the Children’s Charity, which provides relief to disadvantaged children. BBC and Variety teamed up with the charity and celebrated the broadcasting network’s 100th anniversary.

Paparazzi caught Mel as she departed the London Hilton hotel, where she smiled as she exited the establishment carrying her cell phone.

Melanie sparkled and shined in a sequin-adorned ensemble with long sleeves and a short hem.

Melanie C stuns in sequins for a good cause

The singer’s garment featured hundreds of embellishments in an icy blue color. The stitching was a dark color and was visible on the hem and thigh-high slit. Melanie’s look was sporty yet glamorous, which has been her vibe for nearly 30 years.

The mother of one looked fabulous and fit in a sequin-adorned dress, which had a sporty finish, thanks to the laces around the neck.

Her light brown hair fell just past her shoulders with a side part and loose waves.

She donned light makeup, including rosy cheeks and mascara on her lashes, allowing her natural beauty to shine through in photos.

Pic credit: Bob Grey / BACKGRID

Mel completed the look with clear strappy heels and a black pedicure. The singer certainly lived up to her Sporty Spice nickname showing toned legs in the sparkly dress.

Melanie C shows Peloton love

Melanie C revealed that the Peloton exercise bike played an integral role in her fitness routine as she prepared for the Spice Girls reunion.

Melanie told The Strategist about her key tools to promote fitness, and her Peloton made her list of fitness must-haves.

Melanie said that even 20 minutes of a morning workout was enough to establish a habit.

She explained, “It’s all about making your routine become a habit. My routine is getting on this in the morning — I’m definitely a morning workout kind of person.”

Melanie said her Peloton was especially beneficial during the lockdown when gyms were closed.

At 48 years old, Melanie is in the best shape of her life, and she has shown a continued commitment to staying in shape.