Mel C rocks a minidress and platform black boots.

Mel C looked nothing short of sensational as she slipped into a blue and black striped dress for her latest red-carpet ensemble.

As a member of the iconic girl group Spice Girls, the 48-year-old has pulled off plenty of iconic looks over the years.

Although renowned for rocking tracksuits and sneakers, it seems Mel C, born Melanie Jayne Chisholm, is also a sucker for a plunging glam dress.

On Monday, the mom-of-one was snapped at the premiere of the Disney+ documentary If These Walls Could Sing.

As expected, Mel C struck a gorgeous pose in her latest stunning outfit, and it did not disappoint.

The music legend slipped into a gorgeous navy blue and black striped mini dress that perfectly hugged her wow-worthy figure.

Mel C shows off toned legs in striped minidress

Mel C’s dress also had a plunging neckline which left her black bra on show at the event at Abbey Road Studios in London.

The brunette beauty proved just why she was hailed Sporty Spice after showing off her incredible muscular legs in her ensemble that finished above her knee.

Mel C wows in minidress and sky-high black boots.

Not a stranger to showing off her many tattoos, some of Mel C’s body art was also on the show thanks to the short sleeves of the dress.

Adding a touch of ’90s vibes to the look, as well as a few inches to her height, Mel C rocked a pair of chunky black platform points.

The Spice Girls star opted for minimal makeup that highlighted her pretty features, including sky-high lashes and a pink glossy lip.

She styled her iconic chocolate tresses into loose waves that cascaded down to her shoulders.

The chart-topping pop star finished off the look with an oversized black coat that draped across her slender frame as she was spotted leaving the event.

Mel C on her love of fitness

There’s a reason Mel C is known as Sporty Spice, and the Dancing With The Stars contestant has always been open about her love of exercise and fitness.

Speaking to French magazine MODZIK, as Yahoo Sports reports, she revealed, “Exercise is a very important part of me.”

She added, “I’m a very physical person. My mind-body connection is very strong. It always sounds so clichéd of course, Sporty Spice, but as long as I can remember I did sports and I’ve danced, so physicality is very important to me.”

Back in 2020, Mel also revealed to The Strategist that she had been enjoying riding a Peloton as part of her quarantine fitness regimen.

Mel has also previously discussed her training routine, saying to Harper’s Bazaar that she trains “three times a week.”

She also added how she likes to do yoga and her gym of choice is a Matt Roberts gym.