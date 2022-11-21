Meghan Trainor looked terrific in all pink at the AMAs. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Meghan Trainor is here to prove that pink is her color. The American Music Awards aired on Sunday, and the Made You look singer wowed the crowd in her gorgeous two-piece outfit.

The Lips Are Movin songstress wore a beautiful bright pink blazer that was tailored to her flawlessly.

She opted out of a shirt and bared skin under the blazer. The jacket was covered in sequins and was held together by a rhinestone broach.

She paired the blazer with matching sequin pants that hugged her legs perfectly.

Meghan kept the accessories simple and wore silver rings and a diamond necklace for added sparkle.

Her hair looked stunning, and she went for beachy waves to offset the tailored pantsuit and blazer.

For her makeup, she had a bronzy look that included brown eyeshadow and nude lipstick to complete the vibrant outfit.

Pic credit: MediaPunch / BACKGRID

Meghan Trainor has a plan to keep her skin healthy on tour

Touring could be a lot for a singer, especially when it comes to skincare. With the harsh lights and constantly changing looks, it’s not surprising that celebrity skincare routines tend to suffer.

Knowing those challenges, Meghan created a plan to save her skin. Before her first tour, the That Bass Tour, she spoke to Seventeen Magazine about how she planned to keep her skin healthy while on tour. She created a plan with her makeup artist, which seemed to be foolproof.

She told the publication, “My makeup artist and I are going to use safe makeup so I don’t breakout. Clinique will help with that. I’ll have my stage looks, and then when I’m off, I’ll give my face a break. That’s so important. Give your face a break from makeup, or you could get acne.”

Meghan Trainor keeps up her all-pink attire for Jimmy Fallon

Barbiecore might be the theme for this era in Meghan Trainor’s career. The pop star was performing on Jimmy Fallon in a beautiful pink cloud.

She and her dancers were wearing nothing but deep pink costumes that looked like they had come out of a Barbie fantasy.

Meghan Trainor wore a bright pink bodysuit that was covered in velvet. The bodysuit featured a rhinestone broach and a ribbon belt to accentuate Meghan’s waist.

She paired the outfit with matching pink boots that were perfect for dancing.

The megastar accessorized the outfit with rhinestone studs and a velvet headband.