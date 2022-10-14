Meghan Trainor gives off a Candyland vibe as she poses in a purple dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Sonia Moskowitz/Globe Photos via ZUMA Wire

Meghan Trainor pulled off an epic Candyland vibe as she posed in all purple for a vivid, stunning photo.

The 28-year-old Dear Future Husband singer showed off her flawless legs in a gorgeous plunging purple mini dress. The sleeveless, strapless dress came to her knees as she posed on top of a car.

Trainor went with purple everything as she also donned purple stiletto-heeled sandals with a bow on each toe and purple-rimmed sunglasses.

She also wore purple lipstick and purple hoop earrings.

For the photo, she chose to wear her long blonde locks loose, and they framed her face perfectly.

She topped off her look with several rings and beautifully manicured white fingernails.

Meghan Trainor looked stunning for Candyland adventure

While Meghan Trainor’s look was gorgeous, it was further accentuated by an epic Candyland display. Giant lollipops in circular and cone shapes and white and pink tones can be seen behind Trainor, resting against a dazzling orange and pink sky.

Additionally, Trainor’s husband, Daryl Sabara, joined in on the Candyland adventure. He sat in the driver’s seat of the hot pink convertible Trainor rested upon.

The former Spy Kids star looked snazzy in a white button-down and black blazer. He finished his look with sunglasses and a blue cap and posed with one hand on the steering wheel.

Trainor’s epic Candyland photoshoot is a sneak peek at her upcoming music video. The singer is collaborating with the mobile game Candy Crush Saga to release her new song, Made You Look.

Trainor will release the music video exclusively through the app, celebrating its 10th anniversary. The music video will debut on October 20, 2022, followed by the release of Trainor’s full new album Takin’ It Back.

Meghan Trainor is working on evolving her music

Meghan Trainor’s collaboration with Candy Crush is part of her evolution as a singer.

She recently opened up to People Magazine about how her work is elevated now and utterly different from her first album, I’ll Sing With You, which debuted over a decade ago.

After 10 years, she feels like her music has evolved, as well as her music videos. This is evident in the jaw-dropping, epic glimpse of her Candyland-styled Made You Look music video.

Additionally, she attributes the elevation to her growth as a musician and her personal experiences. She credited being a mom now and going through “some more stuff” as part of the reason for her evolution.

Trainor and Sabra, who wed in 2018, share a 1-year son, Riley. Trainor loves to dress up and share pictures of Riley and has also hinted at her desire for more children.

Motherhood and experience have led to Trainor kicking it up a notch as she prepares to release her Made You Look music video to further capture her Candyland vibe and her growth as a singer.