Meghan Trainor announces second pregnancy: ‘I’m halfway there’

Meghan Trainor is going to be a mom of two!

The Dear Future Husband and All About That Bass singer, 29, announced that she and her husband, Daryl Sabara, are going to be welcoming their second child together sometime this year.

The pair are already proud parents to their son Riley, who will turn two in February.

Meghan and Daryl, who starred as Juni Cortez in the hit film series Spy Kids alongside Alexa PenaVega, first met in 2014 when the actor randomly crashed a songwriter’s party that Meghan was attending.

Not being a famous singer at the time, Meghan was just establishing herself in the musical scene and wasn’t afraid to approach Daryl and fangirl over him a bit.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Despite the initial meeting, it took another two years for the duo to become an item. Meghan then broke into the industry with a vengeance and made some famous friends, including actress Chloë Grace Moretz.

Meghan lamented to the Greta actress that she couldn’t find a decent man, and Chloë set her up with Daryl on a double date.

Flash forward to the present day, and Meghan and Daryl seem happier than ever as they expand their small family unit.

Meghan Trainor shares baby news

Meghan shared the exciting baby news via her social media page today, posting a glamorous shot of herself with a stylish up-do and jeweled shades as she gripped a series of black-and-white ultrasound snaps while giving an air kiss.

“BABY #2 COMING THIS SUMMER🥹🥰,” she captioned the shot while tagging Daryl.

Meghan opened up to PEOPLE magazine about her latest pregnancy, exclaiming that she was “crushing it” and was on her way to achieving her dream of having four kids.

The singer joked that she and Daryl had tried to relay the news to their young son, but the young tot didn’t seem to be getting it.

“We try to tell him, ‘There’s a baby in the belly,’ but then he points to his belly now and is like, ‘Baby.’ And we’re like, ‘Oh no, it’s not in yours, it’s in Mama’s belly!'”

To conceal her now-four-month baby bump, Meghan relied heavily on her favorite hoodies, referencing her latest smash hit, Made You Look, where she sings about looking great even in a hooded sweatshirt.

“I only wear hoodies. And everyone’s like, ‘You’re not even showing, you’re so small.’ I’m like, ‘Well, you can’t see me!’ For real,” she shared.

Meghan Trainor says her second pregnancy is very different from her first

Although Meghan might have thought her first pregnancy would have prepared her for round two, the singer said this pregnancy has been nothing like her experience carrying Riley.

She quipped that her pregnancy with her son felt almost unreal as she didn’t experience any of the typical symptoms or effects until her third trimester.

However, Meghan said she has had nearly everything under the sun this time, from dermatitis on her face to morning sickness and muscle aches, but the star doesn’t seem to let that phase her.

“This one was a ride. It was a rocky ride, but luckily it was during the holidays, so I could just chill and lay down. I pee every 20 minutes, and I’m fully out of breath just from talking. It’s great.”

Meghan also shared that, while she didn’t get many cravings or excessive hunger with Riley, this second pregnancy has impacted her love of pickles, with the songstress requiring consumption of the salty snack even after munching on sweets.

The singer has yet to announce an exact due date, but fans can expect some good news sometime this summer as Meghan alluded to the arrival of her latest offspring in the warmer months ahead.