Meghan Markle’s dad expresses sadness for what he feels his grandchildren are being denied

Meghan Markle is facing a difficult situation when it comes to parenting her children with Prince Harry, and her dad is speaking out about it.

The royal couple famously stepped out of the limelight that being a working royal entails citing security concerns, but that also has brought out a different dilemma for them both.

Meghan and Prince Harry moved their family from the United Kingdom to California, and that distance caused more problems with seeing their family.

Sadly, Meghan and Prince Harry are estranged from both of their fathers, and Meghan’s dad is still waiting to meet his son-in-law after all this time.

This estrangement is causing Meghan’s dad, Thomas Markle, to speak out about it and express some of his fears for his grandchildren.

His royal grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, are cousins to Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, yet they are seemingly left out of that royal lifestyle.

Thomas Markle expresses sadness over his grandchildren

Besides never meeting Prince Harry, Meghan’s dad, Thomas, has never met his grandchildren, Prince Archie or Princess Lilibet.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Thomas shared several regrets over not meeting Prince Harry or his grandchildren, saying it “never made sense” to him.

Thomas will turn 80 in July and is voicing concerns for his estranged family ahead of that milestone’s momentous occasion.

He also shared feelings about King Charles’ birthday celebration, the Trooping of the Colours that his grandchildren missed, along with Meghan and Prince Harry.

He told the Daily Mail, “I feel sad that Lilibet and Archie don’t have a chance to get to know their cousins and take part in things like Trooping the Colour, which is their birthright.”

Prince Harry has made several trips to the UK lately but has only seen his father, King Charles, reportedly once since his cancer diagnosis. This year, Prince Harry and his family were again excluded from the Trooping of the Colour ceremony.

Meghan’s dad seems to feel his grandchildren should have been there, given King Charles is also their grandfather.

Thomas also expressed regret to the Daily Mail about not hearing from Meghan or seeing his grandchildren, but he seems resigned that it is a lost cause to hope for reconciliation.

He makes a valid point that Meghan’s children should be able to partake in a royal lifestyle and mingle with their cousins. Their time as children is short, and you cannot remake the memories they miss.

Less than two weeks until @serenawilliams takes the stage as our host ✨ pic.twitter.com/sPq3Has44B — ESPYS (@ESPYS) June 28, 2024

