Meghan Markle was ‘rejected’ when she tried to appear on popular TV chat show

Meghan Markle has revealed she was once turned down when trying to appear on a popular late-night chat show.

Prior to her relationship with Prince Harry and becoming a royal, the Hollywood star appeared in the hit legal drama Suits.

For several seasons, Meghan had a leading role as paralegal-turned-associate Rachel Zane. This was before she left in 2018 ahead of her wedding to Harry.

However, Meghan has since admitted that while she appeared on Suits, there was one chat show that she wanted to get a spot on, but was refused by the show’s bosses.

During the latest episode of her podcast, Archetypes with Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex spoke to TV presenter Andy Cohen.

In their conversation, Meghan told him of a time that she struggled to get booked on his hit Watch What Happens Live show.

Meghan Markle says she was ‘rejected’ from appearing on the chat show

Meghan had been desperate to appear on the show as she was a huge fan of The Real Housewives franchise, of which Andy is the co-executive producer.

“I was so eager to be on your show because I was such a Housewives fan at the time and I just couldn’t get booked, Andy!” Meghan said.

The 41-year-old added, “So thanks for being here with me.”

Andy replied, “We kind of put it together a little, we were like, ‘I think she may be a Housewives fan but even worse, we think we didn’t have her on the show.'”

He added, “it is now the biggest blunder in the 13 years of the show, so it’s a great story.”

Meghan Markle on if she would ever join The Real Housewives

Elsewhere in their interview, Meghan opened up about whether she would join The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills cast or any other reality TV show.

During their talk, Andy recalled how as soon as Meghan, who shares two children with Harry, moved back to California in 2020, fans wanted her to join RHOBH – despite living two hours away in Montecito.

“I’m like, she ain’t joining the Beverly Hills Housewives, everybody,” the Bravo talk show host exclaimed. “She’s Meghan Markle!”

Meghan then started to laugh before revealing to Andy that she’d actually “never heard” of people wanting her to join the franchise.

She then joked, “You mean really that this is my audition for Real Housewives of Montecito? Is this the moment?”

Andy then assured the Duchess that she wouldn’t have to audition and they’d build the show around her.

But then Meghan cut it off, “There will be no reality show!” she proclaimed. “I never heard that.”