Meghan Markle wants to ‘run everything,’ angry when Royals ‘didn’t listen to her ideas’ about modernizing monarchy

Meghan Markle was angry when the Royal Family ignored her suggestions about modernizing the monarchy. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

A royal biographer has claimed that Meghan Markle wanted to start “running everything” within weeks after she joined the Royal Family.

The Duchess of Sussex was allegedly “angry that the Palace did not listen to her ideas” about modernizing the monarchy.

Meghan ‘thinks she knows better’

Angela Levin, the author of Harry: A Biography of a Prince, told GB News that Meghan “wants to run everything” because “she thinks she knows better,” according to Express.

Within weeks of joining the Royal Family, Meghan offered ideas about how to start the process of modernizing the Royal Family but no one listened to her.

“She was very angry the Palace didn’t listen to her ideas about modernization within the first few weeks she was there,” Levin claimed.

Meghan ‘thinks she’s got global influence’

Levin made the claim that Meghan offered ideas about how to modernize the Royal Family while reacting to the Sussexes’ recent statement about the crisis in global hotspots, such as Haiti and Afghanistan.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex published a statement on their Archewell website, saying they were “speechless” over the humanitarian crisis in Haiti and Afghanistan.

“The world is exceptionally fragile right now,” the lengthy message read. “As we all feel the many layers of pain due to the situation in Afghanistan, we are left speechless.”

“As we all watch the growing humanitarian disaster in Haiti, and the threat of it worsening after last weekend’s earthquake, we are left heartbroken,” the message added.



According to Levin, Meghan “thinks she knows a great deal,” and likes to “talk globally.” She also “thinks she’s got global influence” after she was named a UN advocate for women’s political participation and leadership in 2015, according to Levin.

“She [Meghan] said those with global influence should advance humanitarian dialogue at the UN. I wonder whether this is not just asking if she can talk over a film or a cartoon film – she’s sort of implying she would be very good to have at the UN meeting for all these poor people,” Levin added sarcastically.

Meghan and Harry accused of disrespecting the Queen

The latest comments by Levin come after she accused the Sussexes of “arrogance” and “lack of respect for the Queen.”

Levin was reacting to claims contained in the revised edition of Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand’s Finding Freedom that the Sussexes accused the Queen of refusing to take “full ownership” of the racist allegations they made against the Royals during their interview with Oprah.

“If this is true, the couple’s arrogance and lack of respect are beyond words,” Levin tweeted on Wednesday.

Pic credit: @angelalevin1/Twitter

Levin has been a vocal critic of Meghan and Harry.

She previously accused Meghan of “mocking the Queen” in a birthday video she posted to her Archewell website on August 4 to celebrate her 40th birthday.

Meghan announced her new 40×40 initiative in the video that featured the actress Melissa McCarthy.