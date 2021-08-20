Meghan Markle wants to help Kate improve her public image following claims she’s ‘not working hard enough’

Meghan Markle has reportedly offered to help Kate improve her public image through a Netflix project collaboration. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Meghan Markle has reportedly reached out to Kate Middleton with an offer to help improve her public image, it’s been claimed.

An insider told Us Weekly magazine that the Duchess of Sussex is offering to help improve Kate Middleton’s public image. Meghan reportedly offered help after complaints by some royal watchers that the Duchess of Cambridge was “not working hard enough,” according to Express.

The source said Meghan offered to help Kate improve her public image through a joint Netflix project.

“Meghan has been talking to her [Kate] about collaborating on a project for Netflix, a documentary that will spotlight Kate’s charity work and the huge impact she’s made with her philanthropy,” Us Weekly reported.

The source added that the Duchess of Cambridge was “flattered” by Meghan’s offer.

Kate’s exclusion from Meghan’s 40×40 initiative sparked speculation

The latest development comes after Meghan launched her 40×40 initiative to celebrate her 40th birthday on August 4. She announced the initiative in a video uploaded to the Sussexes’ Archewell website that featured actress Melissa McCarthy.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Meghan’s 40×40 initiative aims to mentor women who lost their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic and help them return to the workforce.

Princess Eugenie announced she was taking part in the 40×40 initiative. She took to her Instagram Story with a message expressing support for the initiative and promised to contribute “40 minutes of mentorship to support women reentering the workforce.”

Eugenie’s participation in Meghan’s 40×40 initiative sparked speculation about Kate and Meghan’s relationship after royal watchers noted that the Duchess of Cambridge was not involved in the project.

Some royal commentators thought that Kate’s exclusion from the project was due to the Megxit rift between them.

Meghan and Kate are ‘getting on really well,’ a source claimed

However, sources denied speculation that Kate and Meghan’s Megxit rift was the reason why the Duchess of Cambridge was not taking part in the 40×40 initiative.

A source told Us Weekly that Meghan and Kate were “getting on really well” and that they’ve “been in touch more often lately.”

According to the source, the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge were worked on improving their relationship “for the sake of the family.”

The source also said that Meghan wanted to join forces with Kate to produce a new documentary for Netflix that will focus on royal philanthropy.

“Meghan and Kate are actually getting along really well and have been in touch more often,” the source said. “Meghan and Kate’s relationship was never that close. And now they’re closer than ever and working on their relationship for the sake of the family.”