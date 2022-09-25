Meghan Markle wanted to be paid for royal tour, berated staff members, according to new book

Meghan Markle allegedly complained about not getting paid for Australian royal tour. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Meghan Markle was not happy about having to go on walkabouts during her royal tour of Australia with her husband Prince Harry, at least, unless she was getting paid for it.

According to a new book, Meghan didn’t understand the point of having to shake people’s hands, with staff claiming they overheard her say, “I can’t believe I’m not getting paid for this.”

Juicy details of what went on behind the scenes before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave up royal duties and fled to Montecito, California, have been revealed in the new book Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown by Valentine Low.

Excerpts from the upcoming book were published in The Times, and even just those have sent shockwaves through the media.

The book excerpts give the impression that the people working for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not happy with their behavior, and Meghan complaining about not getting paid for a royal tour was just the cherry on top of a larger sundae.

After staff bullying allegations were made public, yet the investigation was made private, staff have opened up to the author of the revealing new book.

Several of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s former staff have come forward with stories

One staff member concluded they were “completely destroyed” after working for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

In a surprisingly heavy accusation, another member of their staff recalled getting repeated phone calls while out to dinner on a Friday night. Such was Meghan’s upset, that she called that staff member every 10 minutes, criticizing them, though they don’t mention why. According to them, it went on for hours and even into the next day.

The Sussexes former private secretary was miserable while working for them

The couple’s former private secretary, Samantha Cohen, had some stories of her own to tell and was even “screamed at” before and after the couple’s royal tour to Australia.

A source told the author, “Sam always made clear that it was like working for a couple of teenagers. They were impossible and pushed her to the limit. She was miserable.”

According to the insider, Samantha was constantly “having to battle” on behalf of Harry and Meghan yet was being abused by them at the same time.

Meghan has been accused of harsh treatment towards her former staff

The book’s author claimed she heard from staff that Meghan’s treatment was so harsh, she berated a young female member whose plan she did not like.

When that staff member told her it would be difficult to change the plan, Meghan allegedly replied, “Don’t worry. If there was literally anyone else I could ask to do this, I would be asking them instead of you.”

Another source, and there are several throughout the book, claimed Meghan and Harry had left a lot of people “broken” by their behavior, especially women.