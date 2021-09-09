Meghan Markle wanted Michelle Obama on her Netflix project but changed plans after ‘birthday snub’

Meghan Markle wanted to cast former first lady Michelle Obama in her Netflix show, royal biographer claimed. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Meghan Markle reportedly wanted to cast former first lady Michelle Obama in her upcoming animated series for Netflix, but she was forced to look elsewhere after the Obamas allegedly “snubbed” the Sussexes by refusing to invite them to Barack’s 60th birthday party.

According to royal commentator Neil Sean, Meghan wanted Michelle Obama to play a voiceover role in her upcoming animated series, titled Pearl. But she was forced to consider recruiting other “big voice-over names” after the Obamas left her and Harry out of the guestlist for Barack’s lavish birthday party.

The Duchess of Sussex now wants to sign Oprah Winfrey in place of Michelle, Sean said, according to Express.

“What they [the Sussexes] really hope to do is get big voice-over names,” Sean said. “Now Michelle Obama was one that Meghan Markle was very keen to sign up but that went through the pan when they didn’t get an invite to that spectacular 60th birthday for the former President.”

“Now they’re casting their eyes around to see who else they could really connect with and one of the ideas would be their friend for now, loosely speaking, the chat show queen Oprah Winfrey,” the royal watcher added.

Meghan and Harry ‘haven’t got over’ being ‘snubbed’ by the Obamas

The comment by royal watcher Neil Sean comes after royal expert Angela Levin, author of Harry: A Biography of a Prince, claimed that Meghan and Harry “haven’t got over” being left off the Obamas’ 60th birthday party guest list and that they won’t get over it “for many years.”

The royal biographer made the claim during a recent appearance on TalkRADIO with host Mike Graham. Levin appeared on the show after former President Barack Obama threw a lavish party to celebrate his 60th birthday at his family home in Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts.

The Obamas invited several celebrity couples, including John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, George and Amal Clooney, and Beyonce and Jay-Z, but didn’t invite the Sussexes.

The Sussexes’ absence at the party sparked speculation among royal fans and experts.

Obamas didn’t invite Meghan to their party out of ‘respect for the Queen’

Royal expert Angela Levin claimed Meghan “desperately wanted to be the special guest at the Obama’s amazing party,” but the Obamas did not invite her and the Duke of Sussex “out of respect for the Queen.”

Levin noted that the Obamas cultivated a warm relationship with the Queen after they met her at Buckingham Palace during the 2009 G20 summit.

According to the royal biographer, the Obamas did not invite the Susexes to their party because they “wanted to take a ‘step back’ from the couple out of respect for the Queen.”

Camilla Tominey, a royal expert and associate editor at The Telegraph, also claimed that Meghan and Harry’s explosive interview with Oprah may not “have gone down particularly well” with the Obamas because the former first couple “put family first.”