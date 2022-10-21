Meghan Markle talks ‘complicated’ fallout from Queen’s death in new interview

Meghan Markle sat down for a new interview, and talked the Queen’s death. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Mayuka Ishikawa / HollywoodNewsWire.net

Since leaving the royal family in what was referred to by the British press as “Megxit,” Meghan Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, have been working on various things in Montecito, California.

A Netflix documentary and a memoir by Prince Harry are both in the works, and Meghan recently launched her new podcast Archetypes.

While she’s only given a handful of interviews, including the now-infamous Oprah Winfrey interview, Meghan recently sat down to provide more insight into where she’s at.

After her most recent sit-down, however, Queen Elizabeth II passed away before it was published, leading to a second chat to digest the events afterward and the fallout from her death.

It’s not a secret to anyone that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have a contentious relationship with the royal family at the moment, so all eyes were on them during the mourning period for the Queen and her funeral events.

When asked how the mourning period has been, Meghan told Variety, “It’s been a complicated time,” though she claimed Prince Harry was ever the optimist and was happy the Queen is now with her husband.

Meghan Markle discussed her relationship with Queen Elizabeth II

She claimed there has been “such an outpouring of love and support” from the British people, and she was really grateful that she could be there to support her husband during such a difficult time.

As for her relationship with Queen Elizabeth II? Meghan said she was really fortunate to have experienced an official engagement with the Queen, and was proud to have had a “nice warmth” with the royal family matriarch.

Meghan didn’t go into any of the drama surrounding Prince Harry and the rest of the royal family, and simply talked about the Queen’s “shining example.”

There have been rumors about Harry and Meghan’s upcoming Netflix docuseries

One thing readers will be curious about is the upcoming Netflix docuseries about Meghan and Prince Harry, which was directed by Liz Garbus.

Meghan hints at possibly distancing herself from the docuseries, with rumors floating around that she and Prince Harry were not allowed to change some of the things they said after the Queen’s death.

Meghan said she and Prince Harry have entrusted their story to the director, “Even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it.”

On October 8, Page Six reported the pair wanted to water down some of their accusations against the royal family now that King Charles III will be crowned.

A source told the outlet, “They’ve made significant requests to walk back content they themselves have provided — to the extent that some Netflix staff believe, if granted, it will effectively shelve the project indefinitely. Netflix is standing by the filmmakers.”

She claimed they trusted their story to the director, even if that story will be through the “lens” of someone else.

Netflix will reportedly still go through with releasing the docuseries in December. Still, it’s a pretty big hint that despite Meghan and Harry’s pushback, there may be some things included that don’t paint the royal family in such a great light.