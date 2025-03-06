Meghan Markle publicly addressed as Meghan Sussex for the first time

Meghan Markle has been the talk of the town lately.

The Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, recently dropped, and curious viewers have been tuning in.

During Episode 2, Welcome to the Party, The Office alum Mindy Kaling visited Meghan while she prepared for a children’s party.

At one point, the ladies began chatting about their childhoods.

That’s when Meghan shared that she often ate fast food and TV dinners as a kid.

“People wouldn’t believe Meghan Markle ate at Jack in the Box,” Mindy teased.

Meghan quickly corrected Mindy; “It’s so funny, too, that you keep saying Meghan Markle. You know, I’m Sussex now.”

Ever since Meghan set Mindy straight on With Love, Meghan, the public has been wondering if they’ve been referring to her by the wrong name all along.

That wasn’t the case during The Drew Barrymore Show.

Drew Barrymore calls her talk show guest Meghan Sussex

Drew Barrymore introduced Meghan as Meghan Sussex during her Fast Five segment on her show.

“This is the Fast Five with Meghan Sussex,” Drew told her audience.

This was the first time the Duchess of Sussex was called Meghan Sussex in public.

Meghan says it’s ‘meaningful’ sharing her children’s surname

As Meghan explained in her Netflix series, her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, share the surname Sussex.

She admits that she didn’t realize how important it would be to her to share the same last name as her kids.

“It’s our shared name as a family, and I guess I hadn’t recognized how meaningful that would be to me until we had children,” Meghan told PEOPLE.

She added, “I love that that is something that Archie, Lili, H and I all have together. It means a lot to me.”

What is Meghan’s official title?

Although Meghan loves the meaning of her name, she’ll likely still be referred to as Meghan Markle in the public eye.

Having made a name for herself with her maiden name, as many actresses and other celebrities do, Meghan will likely be called Meghan Markle.

Meghan is still the Duchess of Sussex, as far as her official title is concerned, even though she is no longer affiliated with her royal duties.

“The Duke and Duchess were given their titles by Queen Elizabeth II on the day of their marriage. The Duchess’s official titles are The Duchess of Sussex, Countess of Dumbarton and Baroness Kilkeel,” states the royal family’s official website.