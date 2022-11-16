Meghan Markle makes surprising revelation about Archie and Lilibet’s diet

Meghan Markle has revealed a sweet insight into life at home with her two children. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ALPR/AdMedia

Meghan Markle has given a surprising insight into the particular type of food that her children love.

The Duchess shares three-year-old Archie and Lilibet Diana, one, with her husband, Prince Harry.

Meghan was speaking on her latest Archetypes podcast episode, The Audacity of the Activist, when she made the surprising revelation about her children.

During the episode, Meghan discussed the ways in which women serve up activism alongside Jameela Jamil, Shohreh Aghdashloo, and Ilana Glazer.

The 41-year-old spoke about how comedian and Broad City star Illana practices “feminism tucked under the layers” within her work, especially on the Comedy Central show.

Meghan then explained how the phrase “hide the vegetables” can be used to disguise anything from politics to food.

“So you don’t realize the nutritional value that’s tucked in that meal; Hide the vegetables for your kids,” she explained.

Meghan Markle talks Archie & Lilibet’s favorite food

Meghan then slipped in a personal detail that gave her listeners an insight into her life at home with Archie and Lilibet.

“Thankfully my kids love vegetables,” she interjected before continuing.

“But it’s the same idea like, and at the flip side, why would we have to have the feminism layered in?” She added.

In the same episode, Meghan also revealed the private advice she received from an influential and “inspiring woman” ahead of her royal wedding to Prince Harry.

At one point, near the end of the show, Meghan discussed a private message that was shared with her only “a few days” before her nuptials in May 2018.

Meghan refused to reveal who was the mystery woman but claimed she’d told her, “I know that your life is changing, but please don’t give up your activism. Don’t give up because it means so much to women and girls.”

Meghan Markle shares Lilibet’s milestone

This isn’t the first time Meghan has shared a few details about her home life with her children on her podcast.

Earlier this month, she revealed how Lilibet, her youngest child, has started walking.

In an episode of Archetypes, Meghan talked to fellow mothers Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, Pamela Adlon, and Sam Jay about the effects of the Bad Wife/Good Mom and Good Wife/Bad Mom roles.

Pamela asked Meghan about the Sussex household, in which Meghan revealed that Lilibet “just started walking.”

In regards to how she’s parenting, Meghan responded that she’s in “the thick of it.”

She then delved into her “chaotic” morning routine at her and Prince Harry’s Montecito, California home.

Meghan explained how in the morning, she learns when Lilibet is awake from the baby monitor and takes her downstairs for some food. She then makes up Archie’s lunchbox, who always takes a half hour longer to rise than his little sister.

Meghan then added that Harry helps her get Archie downstairs, and she then makes breakfast for all three of them.

This is something she said is “very important to me. I love doing it.”