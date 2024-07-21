Meghan Markle has an ‘ultimate weapon’ she can deploy, according to a Royal Family biographer

Meghan Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, have been trying to separate themselves from their famous family, which includes King Charles and Prince William.

The couple tried to rebrand themselves in 2024 after the turmoil that Prince Harry’s Spare launched them into upon its release.

Prince Harry is working on his portion of their five-year Netflix deal with a charity polo match slated to be part of a miniseries later this year.

Meghan is tying her new lifestyle brand, American Rivieria Orchard, into the Netflix deal and has reportedly filmed in conjunction with Netflix, a show centered around the brand.

Meghan could be thought to be competing with King Charles with her jam products since the King’s estate has long produced such products for sale.

While Meghan’s lifestyle brand could be seen as a weapon by selling the same products, a royal biographer mentioned something else she could do to hurt the Royal Family,

Tom Bower explains the ‘weapon’ Meghan ‘can deploy’

While the adage that “living well is the best revenge” works for most people, a royal biographer, Tom Bower, thinks Meghan will write a tell-all book that will ultimately hurt King Charles and others like Kate Middleton or Prince William.

The Sun reports that Tom said, “We’re still waiting for Meghan’s…autobiography, which I’m sure she’s penning. She’s a good writer, and it will be filled with vitriol and…lies. She will not tell the truth because she wants a sensational headline. That is the ultimate weapon she can deploy.”

Earlier in the year, despite having more books to write in their Penguin Random House contract, a public relations expert advised Meghan not to write her memoir this year, as Monsters and Critics reported.

If she ever does, Meghan may share her side of the story before a German documentary about her life is released.

A German documentary about Meghan is paused indefinitely

A German filmmaker, Ulrike Grunewald, was working on a documentary that the Express reports was about Meghan’s life and was called an expose.

According to the Express, that documentary has been put on hold to make sure that facts about Meghan are accurate, and a source is cited as saying, “The team wants to make sure that everything used on Meghan Markle is correct.”

This delay in the German documentary could be the perfect time for Meghan to share her side of the story about her life with the public, as Prince Harry did with his book Spare.

Perhaps someone on her team will get in her ear and tell her it is always better to be ahead of sharing her side rather than playing catch up after an expose on her life is already out.