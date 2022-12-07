Meghan Markle glows in off-the-shoulder gown as she dodges media frenzy with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle is radiant in an off-the-shoulder dress with Prince Harry. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ALPR/AdMedia

Meghan Markle was magnificent in a white gown with Prince Harry as they were spotted outside the Hilton Hotel.

The elegant white gown featured off-the-shoulder long sleeves that complemented the Duchess’ collar bone and defined shoulders. It draped to Meghan’s ankles and included a thigh-high slit.

Megan accessorized with shiny dangling earrings that allowed her to glow even brighter. She completed the outfit with shiny black heels that added to her elegance and glamor.

The former actress wore her hair slicked back in a low braided bun. Her makeup was lovely with long lashes and shimmery eyeshadow.

Prince Harry also looked fantastic, as he rocked the classic suit and tie apparel. He held a black umbrella above himself and Meghan, to shield them from any oncoming rain.

Overall the royal couple looked elegant and stylish. They seemed especially put-together, considering the media frenzy they had encountered.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will appear in a Netflix docuseries

The first volume of the docuseries with Meghan and Prince Harry is set to stream on Netflix beginning December 8. The second volume will be available on December 15.

There is a lot of excitement and speculation surrounding the upcoming series, and it’s reportedly going to detail the reasons why Prince Harry and Meghan made the decision to leave their royal life behind.

Prince Harry even claimed that there is a “planting” of stories that the Royal Family reportedly has constructed. “There’s a hierarchy in the family, you know, there’s leaking… but there’s also planting of stories,” Prince Hary said.

The much-anticipated docuseries will seemingly answer some of the questions that the public has.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were honored for fighting racism

Meghan and Prince Harry attended the 2022 Ripple of Hope Awards, and at this event, they were honored for fighting racism, according to Vanity Fair. The royal couple was honored alongside President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Bill Russell, Michael Polsky, Brian Moynihan, and Frank Baker.

The Duke and Duchess reportedly received this award because they had spoken out against racism within the royal family. Along with this, the couple also supported Black Lives Matter among other contributions.

Meghan and Prince Harry graciously accepted the honorable award.

In the acceptance speech, Prince Harry quoted Bobby Kennedy by saying, “Each time a man stands up for an ideal or acts to improve the lot of others or strikes out against injustice, he sends forth a tiny ripple of hope.”