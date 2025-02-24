Meghan Markle channels Princess Diana in stunning new image

Meghan Markle has been having fun posting on her Instagram account recently, which is aptly named @meghan.

After years without any posts directly from Meghan or Prince Harry on social media, Meghan now posts regularly.

A recent post seems like a throwback to her late mother-in-law, Diana, Princess of Wales, her husband Prince Harry’s mom.

Everyone loved Princess Diana and was shocked at her untimely death in 1997, and it is not unusual for Meghan to want to honor her by wearing one of her iconic looks.

Meghan is getting ready for the Netflix premiere of her new show, With Love, Meghan, and the launch of her brand, As Ever.

Ahead of the premiere of her show on March 4, 2025, Meghan shared a fun video on her Instagram channel in which she channels one of Princess Diana’s iconic looks.

Meghan shares a throwback to her mother-in-law, Princess Diana

Meghan Markle shared a video featuring her wearing a sweatshirt for her alma mater, Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois. Typically, it wouldn’t be worth noting since everyone wears college sweatshirts.

In a recent photo, Meghan Markle paid homage to her mother-in-law, Princess Diana. Pic credit: @meghan/Instagram

However, Princess Diana wore the same look in 1996 after spending time in Chicago raising funds for cancer research tied to the school, and Meghan’s wearing the same style could be her way of paying respect.

As Princess Diana left to return home, Northwestern EDU shared that she said of the area, “I love Chicago. It’s been wonderful.”

A fan on X (formerly Twitter) shared Meghan’s photo alongside one of the late Princess Diana, both wearing Northwestern sweatshirts.

The Brit media and #MeghanMarkle haters are as stupid as they're deranged. Meghan actually attended Northwestern and graduated in 2003 with two degrees. Diana got her shirt as a souvenir when she visited in 1996, not in 2000 as they're suggesting, as she died in 1997. 🤦‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/ohA17VNm9l — magelica (@magelica151515) February 24, 2025

Meghan looks excellent in the sweatshirt in the stunning new video on her temporary Instagram feed. It is a wonderful tribute to Princess Diana.

Royal family updates:

Royal fans saw one of Prince Harry and Meghan’s dogs during her video on Instagram. After having him for many years, she recently lost one of her beloved dogs, Guy.

Meghan Markle shared a photo of her dog. Pic credit: @meghan/Instagram

Prince William and Kate Middleton recently skipped the BAFTA for a romantic holiday.

King Charles is well enough to tour a factory in Rocester, UK, during his cancer treatments. He toured the factory for their 80th anniversary celebration.

King Charles met with a 100-year-old gentleman who had worked at the plant since it started.

With Love, Meghan will premiere on March 4 on Netflix.