Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to honor an A-list celebrity at fall gala

Most of the time, Meghan Markle or her husband, Prince Harry, are the award recipients at events, but this time, things are a bit different for the royal couple.

Prince Harry is a professional at award ceremonies, knowing how to dress and what to say in a speech, but this time, he and Meghan are leading an event to honor a good friend.

Prince Harry, who was just awarded the Pat Tillman Award for Service at this year’s ESPY Awards, is working to celebrate a good friend of his and Meghan’s.

The royal couple runs in famous circles with friends like Oprah Winfrey, Beyonce, and Serena Williams, to name a few.

Meghan and Prince Harry have two children, Archie and Lilibet. While they have not named Archie’s godparents, one famous A-list celebrity is the godfather of Lilibet.

This celebrity is none other than Tyler Perry. It has been announced that the famous actor and filmmaker will be honored at the 2024 Paley Honors, where Meghan and Prince Harry are on the Tribute Host Committee.

The Paley Center for Media announced today that it will honor the visionary Actor, Writer, Director, Producer, Studio Owner, and Philanthropist Tyler Perry at its highly anticipated fall gala in Los Angeles, The Paley Honors!



Prince Harry and Meghan join other big names at the fall gala to honor Tyler Perry

Whoopi Goldberg, Gayle King, Taraji P. Henson, George Lucas, Kerry Washington, Debra L. Lee, Mellody Hobson, Scott Mills, Matt Johnson, and Jeffrey Katzenberg are among the other famous people on the committee to honor Tyler Perry.

The event will happen on December 4, 2024, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. It is billed as a fall gala honoring “the visionary Actor, Writer, Director, Producer, Studio Owner, and Philanthropist Tyler Perry.”

According to Tattler, Tyler Perry messaged Meghan before her royal wedding, even though he had never met her in person, and said he was “praying” for her.

Tyler knew what it was like to go from being average to someone everyone wanted a piece of and knew that Meghan might need extra help to adjust.

The trio have remained friends since then, even to the point where Prince Harry and Meghan asked Tyler to be a godparent to their daughter.

Tyler spoke of his award with the Paley Center to the Hollywood Reporter, saying, “Throughout my career, I have strived to bring people together and to give a voice to those often underrepresented in media.”

Tyler remains a powerhouse in Hollywood, and has just released his latest project for Amazon, Divorce in the Black, and certainly deserves to be honored by the Paley Center.

