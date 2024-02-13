Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may be in hot water over their new website

Just the other day, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry debuted a new website that supposedly houses their foundation and for-profit company alongside their other endeavors.

Their Archewell website now redirects people to Sussex.com and reads, “The Office of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, the Queen did not take their titles, but they were not to use them as nonworking royal officials. The Queen did strip them of their royal patronages.

The new website, Sussex.com, features biographies for both Harry and Meghan and could be an attempt to reinvigorate their otherwise stagnate careers.

The website says of Harry, “Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, is a humanitarian, military veteran, mental health advocate, and environmental campaigner.”

For Meghan it says, “Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex is a feminist and champion of human rights and gender equity.”

Sources warn the Palace may have the website shut down

In what seems like a blow to the Royal Family, Harry and Meghan are using their royal crest and titles for commercial purposes, according to The Daily Mail.

This is not done in the Royal Family and could cause them to shut it all down if the Palace pushes matters.

“They are going to have real trouble with the use of Sussex. It is a royal title, and if there is any hint of commercialism about this, it will be shut down. It’s just staggering they cannot see how gauche it is.,” sources are quoted by The Daily Mail.

Royal expert Angela Levin has told The Sun, “Queen Elizabeth II would be furious because they promised they wouldn’t do that.”

Meghan has used her coat of arms on the website instead of Harry’s crest, which could cause another controversy, as reported by People.

Meghan helped create the design in 2018, which was shared on social media.

A Coat of Arms has been created for The Duchess of Sussex: https://t.co/mJb3mqZfaZ pic.twitter.com/0EgbiS29Rb — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) May 25, 2018

It remains to be seen if the Palace will make them shutter the site.

Meghan inks new podcast deal just after revamping their website

The move may be an attempt at publicity, which may have already paid off.

Express has just reported that Meghan has a deal for a new podcast she will host herself.

The deal is with Lemonada Media and will feature her Archetypes podcast in the streaming deal.

The company has announced the deal on its Instagram account.

Meghan may be on to something that will bring her and Harry great fortune in 2024. With the new website, their upcoming Valentine’s Day trip to Canada, and now this news about a new podcast, February is going well for them.