Meghan Markle and Kate are ‘getting along really well’ and are ‘working on their relationship for the sake of the family’

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are “working on their relationship for the sake of family,” a source claimed. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Landmark-Media

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have “been in touch more often lately” and are working on improving their relationship, it’s been claimed.

They are “getting along really well,” and the Duchess of Sussex wants to team up with the Duchess of Cambridge to produce a new Netflix documentary about royal philanthropy, a source revealed.

“Meghan and Kate are actually getting along really well and have been in touch more often,” the source said, according to Us Weekly.

Their “relationship was never that close. And now they’re closer than ever and working on their relationship for the sake of the family,” the insider added.

The claim that Meghan and Kate are mending their broken relationship comes after a royal expert warned that the rift between them may be “too deep and raw to heal.”

Meghan wants to collaborate with Kate on a Netflix project

A source also reportedly claimed that Meghan has been talking to Kate about collaborating on a new project for Netflix.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Meghan has been talking to her about collaborating on a project for Netflix,” the insider told Us Weekly, according to Express. “A documentary that will spotlight Kate’s charity work and the huge impact she’s made with her philanthropy.”

The source said Kate was “flattered” by Meghan’s offer and that their relationship was very “positive.”

Meghan and Kate have exchanged texts since Lilibet’s birth

The Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge’s relationship has improved since Lilibet’s birth.

Kate has been exchanging text messages with Meghan and sent gifts after Meghan gave birth to Lilibet Diana, another source told Us Weekly.

The source claimed that tensions have eased between the pair since the birth of Meghan’s daughter and they were working on fixing their relationship.

“Tensions have eased between Meghan and Kate. Kate even sent Meghan a gift for the baby,” the source said. “They’re in a better place and have exchanged texts since the birth of Lilibet.”

Another source said that Lillibet’s arrival has helped to bring Meghan and Kate closer together.

“They’ve bonded over both having daughters and can’t wait for all the cousins to meet,” according to the source.

Meghan reached out to Kate to mend fences

The latest claim that Meghan and Kate are mending their relationship comes after a source reportedly revealed that Meghan reached out to Kate for “secret talks” following a backlash against Prince Harry.

Harry came under fire from royal fans and the British media after he made damming allegations of racism and neglect against the Royal Family on his Apple TV+ documentary, The Me You Can’t See.

According to the source, Meghan was so concerned about the backlash against Harry that she reached out to mend fences with Kate.