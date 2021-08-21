Meghan Markle and Harry don’t have ‘any regrets’ about Megxit decision, royal biographers claim

Prince Harry and Meghan don’t regret Megxit decision, royal biographers claimed. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have no regrets about quitting the Royal Family, royal biographers Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand have claimed in their revised edition of the book, Finding Freedom.

According to the authors, although Meghan and Harry have faced challenges since they stepped down from their royal roles, they don’t have “any regrets.”

“As difficult as recent years have been, sources close to the Sussexes say that neither Harry nor Meghan have any regrets about the decisions they have made,” an excerpt from the book, published in a recent issue of People magazine, read.

“What started as a fairytale romance became a story that reinvented the genre – a self-made, independent woman playing an equal role alongside her knight,” the authors added, according to Express.

Meghan and Harry ‘not surprised’ Queen won’t take ‘full ownership’ of racism allegations

Scobie and Durand also claimed that a source close to Meghan and Harry said the Sussexes were “not surprised” that the Queen won’t take “full ownership” of the racism allegations they made against the Royal Family during their interview with Oprah.

A friend of Meghan and Harry added that the Sussexes couldn’t “move forward” with reconciliation following Megxit because the Royal Family has taken “little accountability.”

“The Queen’s ‘recollections may vary’ comment did not go unnoticed by the couple, who a close source said were ‘not surprised’ that full ownership was not taken,” an excerpt from the book read.

Meghan and Harry slammed over ‘arrogance’ and ‘lack of respect for the Queen’

The claim by Scobie and Durand that sources close to the Sussexes said they were not surprised the Queen won’t take “full ownership” of their racist allegations sparked a furious backlash from royal fans.

Royal expert Angela Levin, author of Harry: A Biography of a Prince, voiced the feelings of many royal fans by accusing the Sussexes of “arrogance” and “lack of respect” for the Queen.

However, Meghan and Harry have reportedly said they have not authorized the book Finding Freedom and that Scobie and Durand don’t speak for them.

Prince Harry ‘heartbroken’ over Megxit tensions

In a related development, journalist Tom Bradby claimed earlier in the year that Prince Harry was “heartbroken” over the family tensions caused by their decision to quit as senior working members of the Royal Family.

Bradby made the claim in January, on ITV’s Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh.

Bradby, a close friend of the Sussexes, said that although Harry was “heartbroken” over Megxit tensions, he and Meghan were happy and contented with their new lives since they left the U.K.